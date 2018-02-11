Court rules Mo. state prison must pay for transgender hormone therapy

The federal district court in Saint Louis has ruled the Missouri state prison system must provide hormone therapy for a transgender inmate serving a life sentence for first degree murder.

The inmate, Jessica Hicklin, 37, is in the process of transitioning to a woman.

The ruling is in keeping with other states that have found denying hormone therapy for transgender inmates to be unconstitutional.

Meanwhile Hicklin's lawsuit against the Department of Corrections and its health care provider is set to go to trial in May.