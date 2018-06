Firefighters are investigating a fire Wednesday morning that killed five children, injuring a woman.

The fire happened at a mobile home off of Ivey Road north of the I-44 and Elm Street interchange. Firefighters responded to the fire around 9 a.m. They arrived to children trapped inside the home. A witness told KY3 News smoke quickly filled the sky.

Firefighters say the woman injured was airlifted to a Springfield

Several fire departments are battling the fire.