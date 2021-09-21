TRENDING

The U.S. Dept. of Agriculture did a study in four states that showed white-tailed deer testing...
Missouri deer hunting season arrives as USDA announces deer can get coronavirus

Harrison Schools is apologizing for lack of communication on state mandated scoliosis screening
Harrison School District apologizes after complaints about scoliosis screening

Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 1,400+ new cases; Arkansas adds 1,400+ cases

Crews reopen U.S. 65/60 interchange in Springfield after semi crashes through wall

Updated: 7 hours ago
By KY3 Staff
Officers responded to the crash shortly before 10 a.m.

Barry County Mo. Sheriff’s Office reports several car break-ins at Exeter Corn Maze Saturday

Updated: 1 hours ago
By Madison Horner
Crime is spoiling family fun at the Exeter Corn Maze after thieves broke into several cars.

Longtime Republican political operative with ties to Springfield pleads not guilty to funneling Russian money into Donald Trump’s campaign

Updated: 20 minutes ago
By KY3 Staff
Doug Wead lives in Florida.

Deputies arrest chief of police in Highlandville, Mo. accused of domestic assault

Updated: 1 hour ago
By KY3 Staff
Jackie Dale Weeks, Jr., faces a felony third-degree domestic assault charge.

Wright County Sheriff’s Office searching for woman reported missing

Updated: 6 hours ago
By KY3 Staff
Christian Elder disappeared on September 9.

OZARKS DEALS The Place: 2 for 1 at Campbell’s Maze Daze

Updated: 16 minutes ago
By Alyssa Kelly
We’re talking with the one and only Mike Campbell about all the family fun you can expect to have this year at Campbell’s Maze Daze & Pumpkin Patch.

CDC study says COVID-19 can spread in vaccinated

Updated: 48 minutes ago
By Associated Press
Severe illness was more common among the unvaccinated. The hospitalization rate was almost 10 times higher for them compared with those who got the shots.

Consumer Reports: Top antivirus software

Updated: 38 minutes ago
By Ashley Reynolds
Consumer Reports put more than 30 antivirus programs through a battery of tests.

Care to Learn opens new chapter inside Strafford School District

Updated: 5 hours ago
By Linda Simmons
Care to Learn works to provide immediate needs, such as shoes, hygiene items, even glasses, to students in need.

Harrison School District apologizes after complaints about scoliosis screening

Springfield Fire Department participating in smoke detector recycling program

New study shows COVID-19 cases among whitetail deer

DRONE VIDEO: Semi crashes, hangs off of U.S. 65/60 interchange

‘Soul-crushing’: US COVID-19 deaths are topping 1,900 a day

Updated: 1 hours ago
By HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH
COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. have climbed to an average of more than 1,900 a day for the first time since early March, with experts saying the virus is preying largely on a distinct group: 71 million unvaccinated Americans.

Emma the giraffe gives birth to new baby at Dickerson Park Zoo

Updated: 8 hours ago
By KY3 Staff
Zookeepers say Emma’s pregnancy was unexpected and considered high risk.

Officer consoles 1-year-old after parents arrested for overdose in car

Updated: 4 hours ago
By Byran Mims
Police in North Carolina photographed an officer comforting a toddler whose parents had overdosed on heroin. They posted that picture on social media, where it has generated hundreds of comments.

The Place: COOL CAREERS with Kasey Schwartz

Updated: 1 hours ago
By Melanie Steen
We’re talking with Kasey Schwartz, the face of “All Things Mama.”

Post-Trump, Democrats push to curb presidential powers

Updated: 2 hours ago
By Associated Press
House Democrats say they will vote on legislation this fall to curb the power of the president, an effort to rein in executive powers that they say President Donald Trump flagrantly abused.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Concrete pumper truck overturns south of Springfield, Mo.

Updated: 9 hours ago
By KY3 Staff
It could take more than 3 hours to remove the truck from U.S. 160.

Sequoia National Park’s Giant Forest unscathed by wildfire

Updated: 2 hours ago
By Associated Press
Giant Forest is home to about 2,000 sequoias, including the General Sherman Tree, which is considered the world’s largest by volume and is a must-see for visitors to the national park.

Central Missouri woman convicted of killing husband in 2012

Updated: 8 hours ago
By Associated Press
A western Missouri woman who spent nearly seven years behind bars awaiting trial for the 2012 shooting death of her husband has been found guilty.

Pressure washer catches fire on Superdome roof in New Orleans; 1 injured

Updated: 5 minutes ago
By Ken Daley and Gray News staff
Firefighters quickly discovered that the fire was in an extremely difficult place to fight. Several firefighters had to gear up and climb to the roof while they attacked the fire from both inside and outside of the dome.

CVS plans to hire 25,000 workers on Friday

Updated: 6 hours ago
By CNN
The pharmacy giant is looking for retail associates, pharmacists, pharmacy techs, nurses and more.

Johnson & Johnson says booster dose of its COVID shot prompts strong response

Updated: 9 hours ago
By Associated Press
Johnson & Johnson said in a statement that an extra dose — given either two months or six months after the initial shot — revved up protection. The results haven’t yet been published or vetted by other scientists.

Lawmakers attempt to revive nationwide eviction moratorium

Updated: 5 hours ago
By Associated Press
Eviction filings have begun to tick up since the moratorium was lifted but most advocates said a surge in actual evictions is still weeks away.

Federal appeals court to hear Missouri abortion law case

|
By Associated Press
A federal appeals court on Tuesday will consider whether Missouri can implement a sweeping law aimed at limiting abortions.

House races to vote on gov’t funding, debt as GOP digs in

|
By Associated Press
The temporary spending bill unveiled Tuesday would fund the government through Dec. 3.

Options shrink for Haitian migrants straddling Texas border

|
By Associated Press
More than 6,000 Haitians and other migrants had been removed from an encampment at Del Rio, Texas, U.S. officials said Monday as they defended a strong response that included immediately expelling migrants to their impoverished Caribbean country.

Biden promises ‘relentless diplomacy’ to skeptical allies

|
By Associated Press
President Joe Biden summoned the world’s nations to forcefully address the festering global issues of the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and human rights abuses in his first address before the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday.

Olympic gold medal swimmer hospitalized for COVID-19

|
By Associated Press
Olympic gold medal swimmer Madison Wilson of Australia has been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19.

FBI: Coroner identifies remains as Gabby Petito

|
By Associated Press
Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie had set out in July in a converted van to visit national parks in the West. They got into a fight along the way, and Laundrie was alone when he returned in the van to his parents’ home Sept. 1, police said.

Packers running back says father’s ashes found after losing them in end zone during game

|
By Debra Dolan
Running back Aaron Jones brought the heat Monday night as the Green Bay Packers hosted the Detroit Lions. It was his first home game since his father died of COVID-19 in April.

McDonald’s begins phasing out plastic toys in Happy Meals

|
By Associated Press
The company says it’s working with partners to develop new toys, such as three-dimensional cardboard superheroes kids can build.

Springfield neighborhoods address concerns as 2021 approaches US gun violence highs

|
By Michael Van Schoik
A spike in gun violence nationwide puts 2021 on track to be the deadliest year in the last two decades, which follows records set last year during the pandemic.

On Your Side Investigation: CoxHealth attorneys ask judge to stop media interviews

|
By Ashley Reynolds
CoxHealth attorneys want what’s called a protective order. It limits those involved from talking publicly to ensure a fair trial.

Lightning may have started a house fire south of Springfield, Mo.

|
By KY3 Staff
“You never know when lightning is going to actually hit a structure."

Springfield mental health advocates explain impacts of social media on the brain, especially in young girls

|
By Shoshana Stahl
The research found Instagram can damage mental health and body image, especially among teen girls.