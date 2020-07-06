Advertisement

FDA adds to list warning of potentially toxic hand sanitizers

Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 9:29 AM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration warned of a recent increase in hand sanitizers labeled as containing ethanol but instead have methanol, which can be toxic when absorbed through the skin and life-threatening when ingested.

The FDA updated an earlier advisory, adding more products it recommended people not use. It said the investigation is ongoing and will provide additional information as it becomes available.

The agency said it is aware of adults and children ingesting hand sanitizer products contaminated with methanol, or wood alcohol, that led to recent adverse events including death. Methanol is not an acceptable active ingredient for hand sanitizers and must not be used due to its toxic effects, the FDA said.

Consumers who have been exposed to hand sanitizer containing methanol and are experiencing symptoms should seek immediate treatment. Substantial methanol exposure can result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system or death.

Young children who accidently ingest these products and adolescents and adults who drink these products as an ethanol substitute are most at risk.

The following lists include products tested by the FDA and found to contain methanol, recalled by the manufacturer or distributor, purportedly made at the same facility as tainted products, or have been identified through the agency’s registration and listing database.

The updated list of products:

  • Grupo Insoma, S.A.P.I de CV Hand sanitizer Gel Unscented 70% Alcohol, NDCs 75744-0200-3, 75744-0200-4, 75744-0201-5, 75744-0202-1, 75744-0250-1, 75744-0250-2, 75744-0500-1, 75744-1000-1, 75744-1000-3, 75744-1001-1.
  • Transliquid Technologies Mystic Shield Protection hand sanitizer, 75477-435-02, 75477-435-10, 75477-435-12, 75477-435-25, 75477-435-50, 75477-534-10.
  • Soluciones Cosmeticas SA de CV Bersih Hand Sanitizer Gel Fragrance Free, 75165-003-02, 75165-004-01, 75165-005-01, 75165-006-01, 75165-008-01, 75165-250-01, 75165-600-01.
  • Soluciones Cosmeticas SA de CV Antiseptic Alcohol 70% Topical Solution hand sanitizer, no NDC listed.
  • Tropicosmeticos SA de CV Britz Hand Sanitizer Ethyl Alcohol 70%, 76676-402-01, 77676-402-02, 77676-402-03, 77676-402-04, 77676-402-05, 77676-402-06, 77676-402-07, 77676-402-08, 77676-402-09, 77676-402-10, 77676-402-11, 77676-402-12, 77676-402-13, 77676-402-14, 77676-402-16, 77676-402-17, 77676-402-18, 77676-402-19, 77676-402-20.

The original list of Eskbiochem SA de CV products:

  • All-Clean Hand Sanitizer, 74589-002-01.
  • Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer, NDC 74589-007-01.
  • CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol, 74589-008-04.
  • Lavar 70 Gel Hand Sanitizer, 74589-006-01.
  • The Good Gel Antibacterial Gel Hand Sanitizer, 74589-010-10.
  • CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol, 74589-005-03.
  • CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol, 74589-009-01.
  • CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol, NDC: 74589-003-01.
  • Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer, NDC: 74589-001-01.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the FDA reminded people to wash their hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating and after coughing, sneezing or blowing their nose.

If soap and water are not readily available, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends consumers use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent ethanol, also known as ethyl alcohol.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Sen. Bill Cassidy discusses the latest in the coronavirus fight

Updated: moments ago

National

Schlumberger slashes 21,000 jobs amid pandemic oil rout

Updated: 10 minutes ago
Schlumberger is cutting more than 21,000 jobs as the global coronavirus pandemic quashes demand for energy and oil prices are routed.

National

California salon defies state health order

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
A California salon is cutting hair indoors in defiance of a state health order.

National Politics

Christopher Columbus statues taken down at 2 Chicago parks

Updated: 38 minutes ago
Two statues of Christopher Columbus that stood in Chicago parks were taken down early Friday at the direction of Mayor Lori Lightfoot, a week after protesters trying to topple one of the monuments to the Italian explorer clashed with police.

National

Authorities: Woman slain when gunman fires into wrong house in Pa.

Updated: 56 minutes ago
Nathan Quidetto was held without bond on charges of criminal homicide, reckless endangerment and weapons offenses.

Latest News

News

Arkansas governor names Graves to head prison system

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Gov. Asa Hutchinson named the Department of Corrections chief of staff and former state prison system spokesman to head the department.

News

Firefighters battle fire at home in Springfield

Updated: 1 hour ago
It took about two hours to battle the fire.

News

Missouri Highway Patrol investigates deadly crash north of Springfield

Updated: 1 hour ago
Three kids in the car suffered minor to moderate injuries.

National

Rainbow house brightens Illinois neighborhood

Updated: 2 hours ago
From the picket fence, to the siding and even the front gate, everything is covered in bright shades.

National

Rainbow house brightens Illinois neighborhood

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
A house is guaranteeing, rain or shine, the people of an Illinois neighborhood will always see a rainbow.

National Politics

AP-NORC poll: Optimism fades jobs lost to virus will return

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By JOSH BOAK and EMILY SWANSON
Nearly half of Americans whose families experienced a layoff during the coronavirus pandemic now believe those jobs are lost forever, a new poll shows, as temporary cutbacks give way to shuttered businesses, bankruptcies and lasting payroll cuts.