Advertisement

Missing Baraboo, Wis., girl found dead

Kodie Dutcher, 10, was found dead late Tuesday morning
By Jackson Danbeck, Elise Romas and Katie Rousonelos
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 6:41 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - The search for a missing 10-year-old Baraboo girl came to a tragic end late Tuesday morning when her body was discovered in a rural farm area, not far from her home.

According to the Baraboo Police Department, Kodie B. Dutcher was found dead in a field near County Hwy. T and 12th Street, which is less than a mile from her home.

Kodie was last seen wearing blue jean overalls around 4 p.m. Monday, in the 1100 block of 12th Street, in Baraboo, officials say. An initial search of her home turned up indications that Kodie may have been threatening to harm herself.

A spokesperson for the Baraboo Police Department Lt. Ryan La Broscian could not confirm if the pills the family believes Kodie took had anything to do with the cause of her death.

“I didn’t know the little girl, but [she was] right across the street,” Jennifer Dominguez said through tears. “I have a nine-year-old, who plays here, a grand daughter, I feel so sad for this family, I can’t even imagine what they’re going through.”

#BREAKING 10-year-old Kodie Dutcher has been found dead. Authorities are now investigating the cause of death.

Posted by Amelia Jones on Tuesday, July 7, 2020

Officers, joined by members of the Baraboo Fire Dept. and the Wisconsin Dells K-9 force, immediately began searching the area around the apartment complex and were later aided by drone teams from the Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office and Middleton Fire Dept.

On Tuesday, with the help of scores of volunteers who came to help out in the effort, searchers started a secondary search of the immediate area.

READ MORE: Nearly 100 people attended a vigil for 10-year-old Kodie Dutcher Tuesday evening

“If my kid were lost, I would want somebody else to out there looking for them,” Baraboo search volunteer, Shawn Hulett said.

During a news conference earlier Tuesday, La Broscian said Kodie and her family moved to Wisconsin in April and she was only in school for about two weeks before the coronavirus pandemic forced classes to be canceled. Her mom told police that, “Kodie was happy here,” and even mentioned she was looking forward to a camping trip.

La Broscian noted that Kodie had a Snapchat account, but there was nothing out of the ordinary posted to it and nothing has been uploaded since the time she disappeared. Previously, authorities had noted that Kodie had left her cell phone and shoes at home.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Cox and Mercy push for Springfield City Council to pass mask ordinance

Updated: moments ago
Healthcare officials at both Cox and Mercy wrote letters urging Mayor Ken McClure and Springfield City Council to pass a mask ordinance. They say that the time to do so is now. This comes after city leaders asked for the input of local doctors on potentially requiring people to wear masks in public.

News

Outdoor workers say beating the heat lies in your perspective

Updated: 47 minutes ago
Many outdoor workers must wear masks this summer, for the first time. But they say perspective is key to beating the heat.

Local

Nixa pool continues to be low-risk despite recent COVID-19 exposure

Updated: 54 minutes ago
The risk of anyone who used the pool in Nixa actually getting sick is low thanks to the chlorine in the pool, which the CDC says kills the virus that causes COVID-19.

News

Springfield-Greene County Health Department announces 9th COVID-19 death

Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Springfield-Greene County Health Department says the woman was in her 80s and had no underlying risk factors.

News

Lawrence County Health Department warns of possible exposure at revival

Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Lawrence County Health Department warns of a possible community exposure from a COVID-19 case at the Freedom Christian Center Revival.

Latest News

Local

Arkansas Welcome Centers near Harrison open back up with guidelines

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
A Welcome Center is a welcome sight when you're on a long road trip. For months, the coronavirus kept them closed in Arkansas. But they're back open, and there are some changes to keep people safe

News

Arkansas Welcome Center near Harrison back open with guidelines in place

Updated: 2 hours ago
A Welcome Center is a welcome sight when you're on a long road trip. For months, the coronavirus kept them closed in Arkansas. But they're back open, and there are some changes to keep people safe.

Local

People turn to used, small appliance shops after long wait times at big box stores

Updated: 4 hours ago
Viewers tell KY3 they are waiting up to 9 weeks for appliances.

News

Arkansas health leaders report 734 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday

Updated: 4 hours ago
Governor Asa Hutchinson made the announcement at his daily briefing in Little Rock.

News

Missouri’s Dept. of Health releases results of COVID-19 testing events in southwest part of state

Updated: 4 hours ago
The state opened the testing sites to any Missouri resident.

KY3

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports highest daily COVID-19 case total; Arkansas reports drop in cases

Updated: 6 hours ago
Here's a breakdown of cases in both Arkansas, Missouri and the Ozarks.