11 of 12 concerts postponed to 2021 at Ozarks Amphitheater due to COVID-19

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - Tom Abbett is busy powerwashing 6,500 seats in the Ozarks Amphitheater, and thinking of how many people could have sat in those seats at concerts this summer.

Tom Abbett powerwashes seats at the Ozarks Amphitheater on July 8, 2020. (KY3)

”Our biggest would have been Lynard Skynard on their Street Survivors Farewell Tour. REO Speedwagon, We had Three Dog Night that was coming in,” said Abbett, the Director of Business Development.

All those shows have been postponed, essentially ending what Abbett said was going to be the best summer ever at the amphitheater.

“Yeah...it sounds depressing, doesn’t it,” Abbett laughed.

The Ozarks Amphitheater is relatively small, and usually is a pit stop for bands headed to bigger shows. When those larger shows postponed tour dates, that affected the shows in Camdenton.

There will be one live concert at the amphitheater in 2020 - Christian pop duo “for King and Country” om July 24th.

”There’s a lot of people who are excited to come," Abbett said.

The seats Abbett is cleaning will help with safety.

Three seats will separate each group that purchased tickets together, and every other row will be blocked off. Also, there will be no more pit area for that upcoming show.

”Everybody wants to be in front of the stage and as close to the artist as possible, but these are preventative measures we’re taking for this show to just not encourage people to go elbow to elbow,” Abbett said.

Abbett hopes to prevent similar criticism country star Chase Rice faced last month. Rice held a concert in Tennessee, the venue was packed. People were not social distancing or wearing masks.

”It’s a business decision, as much as it is a decision to make sure everything is safe,” Abbett said. “We’re going to err on the side of safety.”

There’s no doubt, losing so many shows cost the area an estimated $30 million dollars, according to Abbett. Every 2,000 people brings in nearly $500,000 in revenue to the Lake of the Ozarks.

Even with all the uncertainty, Abbett is optimistic for 2021.

”We lied when we said this was going to be the best summer ever,” Abbett joked.” Next year? Definitely the best summer ever!”

Tickets purchased for the shows scheduled in 2020 will be honored in 2021. If you purchased from Ticketmaster, you can go to their website to request a refund. If you purchased in person at Bridal Cave or the venue’s box office, you are asked to call the Ozarks Amphitheater at 573-346-0000.

