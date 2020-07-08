Arkansas health leaders report 734 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KY3) -
State health leaders in Arkansas reported another daily 700+ day of COVID-19 cases Wednesday.
Governor Asa Hutchinson made the announcement at his daily briefing in Little Rock.
State health leaders reported 734 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 25,246 since the beginning of the pandemic. The state reported an additional four deaths. Governor Hutchinson said he was encouraged by a a drop of 11 hospitalizations across the state. Washington County in northwest Arkansas led the state with 72 cases.
Governor Hutchinson reminded Arkansans to ask their local doctor for a test if they have any symptoms of COVID-19.
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.