Arkansas health leaders report 734 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KY3) -

State health leaders in Arkansas reported another daily 700+ day of COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

Governor Asa Hutchinson made the announcement at his daily briefing in Little Rock.

State health leaders reported 734 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 25,246 since the beginning of the pandemic. The state reported an additional four deaths. Governor Hutchinson said he was encouraged by a a drop of 11 hospitalizations across the state. Washington County in northwest Arkansas led the state with 72 cases.

Governor Hutchinson reminded Arkansans to ask their local doctor for a test if they have any symptoms of COVID-19.

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

