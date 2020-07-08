Advertisement

Arkansas Welcome Center near Harrison back open with guidelines in place

Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - A pit stop on his way north led Michael Hizer to a little surprise Wednesday north of Harrison.

”We just happened to run across it. Didn’t expect there would even be a visitor center here,” Hizer said.

He lives in Conway but never drove up the stretch of Highway 65 before.

”Being a relatively new resident, it’s nice to kind of learn about some of the different things to do in this area,” Hizer said.

For about three months, people passing by the Arkansas Welcome Center near Harrison couldn’t learn about things to do, either. Arkansas closed its centers due to the coronavirus. They opened back up June 24.

“Provide them with a service. A place to stop, use the restroom, and they can get brochures about the area attractions,” said Jeff Wheeler, a district engineer with the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

But the centers offered all that before. New, since reopening, are some changes to keep COVID-19 at bay.

”We do have the six-foot distancing. We do have the mask requirement,” said Leesha Miller, who manages the Arkansas Welcome Center in Harrison.

The center also has panels to separate employees and visitors. Brochure shelves are blocked off for now.

”Because the paper might be touched quite a bit, it would be very difficult to keep it uncontaminated, so to speak,” Miller said.

If someone needs to know the guidelines to follow at a local business, the center staff will personally call or give people the number to that location to get the answer, which provides a safer way for visitors to enjoy their trip.

”We’re always happy to promote the state of Arkansas,” Miller said.

Around this time last year, more than 55,000 visitors had stopped by the center. This year they’re closer to 19,000.

The lobby of the building is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day, and restrooms stay open 24/7.

Cox and Mercy push for Springfield City Council to pass mask ordinance

Updated: moments ago
Healthcare officials at both Cox and Mercy wrote letters urging Mayor Ken McClure and Springfield City Council to pass a mask ordinance. They say that the time to do so is now. This comes after city leaders asked for the input of local doctors on potentially requiring people to wear masks in public.

Outdoor workers say beating the heat lies in your perspective

Updated: 47 minutes ago
Many outdoor workers must wear masks this summer, for the first time. But they say perspective is key to beating the heat.

Springfield-Greene County Health Department announces 9th COVID-19 death

Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Springfield-Greene County Health Department says the woman was in her 80s and had no underlying risk factors.

Lawrence County Health Department warns of possible exposure at revival

Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Lawrence County Health Department warns of a possible community exposure from a COVID-19 case at the Freedom Christian Center Revival.

Arkansas health leaders report 734 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday

Updated: 4 hours ago
Governor Asa Hutchinson made the announcement at his daily briefing in Little Rock.

Missouri’s Dept. of Health releases results of COVID-19 testing events in southwest part of state

Updated: 4 hours ago
The state opened the testing sites to any Missouri resident.

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports highest daily COVID-19 case total; Arkansas reports drop in cases

Updated: 6 hours ago
Here's a breakdown of cases in both Arkansas, Missouri and the Ozarks.

Construction crews work on temporary Greene County Jail too

Updated: 6 hours ago
Construction crews are working on two jails in Greene County. One is a temporary home.

Show Me Collegiate League ends season due to COVID-19

Updated: 7 hours ago
The 2020 Show Me Collegiate League has ceased operation due to COVID-19. The league intends to return in 2021. See a full release below.

The ways to help a perfectionist

Updated: 7 hours ago
By Paul Adler
On this Live, Life, Well we're helping the parents of any perfectionist child.