Construction crews work on temporary Greene County Jail too

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Construction crews are working on two jails in Greene County. One is a temporary home.

Crews have spent the last few months building a pad with a retaining wall for the temporary jail near the current jail in downtown Springfield. Contractors must level the site and install gas, electric and water.

Then they will lay a fire suppression system, internet and cable.

Ten trailers will sit on the site surrounded by lots of razor wire. They temporary jail will hold a total of 390 inmates. The county won’t have to ship inmates to other county jails. All Detainment Solutions in Seymour is the contractor for the project. County commissioners originally hoped to have the temporary jail up by June, but says the company had some delays with materials because of the pandemic. So the county slowed down its schedule a bit too.

“Once we knew that the vendor was delayed a little bit on their materials, that gave us a little bit more relaxed schedule,” said Kevin Barnes, Greene County resource management director. “We had a pretty aggressive schedule to get this all in. Saves us money if we don’t have to pay overtime.”

Barnes says it looks like the facility will open in August. It’s all temporary. The county only plans to use the facility for about two years, while waiting for the permanent new jail west of town to be built. Crews at that site are working on things like footings and slab for the new jail.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.