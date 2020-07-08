CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports highest daily COVID-19 case total; Arkansas reports drop in cases

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s a breakdown of cases in both Arkansas, Missouri and the Ozarks.

Missouri: 25,204 Total Positive Cases; 1,046 Deaths; (as of 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 8) (Missouri does not report recoveries)

The Missouri Department of Health reported a record 575 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. The state reported 4 additional deaths.

(In the Missouri Ozarks)

Greene County: 419 (243 Recoveries/168 Active Cases)

Barry County: 86 (11 Recoveries)

Barton County: 31

Benton County: 20

Camden County: 76 (35 recoveries)

Cedar County: 12

Christian County: 71 (33 Active Cases)

Dade County: 1

Dallas County: 15 (1 Recovery)

Dent County: 5

Douglas County: 6

Henry County: 20

Howell County: 44

Jasper County: 692

City of Joplin: 189

Laclede County: 70 (20 Recoveries)

Lawrence County: 52 (29 Recoveries)

Maries County: 6

McDonald County: 670

Miller County: 22

Morgan County: 126

Newton County: 518

Oregon County: 9

Ozark County: 2

Phelps County: 51

Polk County: 17 (6 Recoveries)

Pulaski County: 134

Shannon County: 23

St. Clair County: 3

Stone County: 21

Taney County: 112 (25 recoveries)

Texas County: 9

Vernon County: 26

Webster County: 46

Wright County: 30 (14 recoveries)

Arkansas: 25,246 Total Positive Cases; 305 Deaths; 19,396 Recoveries; 305 Hospitalizations (as of 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 8)

The state of Arkansas reported a daily increase of 734 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. Arkansas reported 4 additional deaths.

(In the Arkansas Ozarks)

Baxter County: 25 (19 Recoveries)

Benton County: 3,095 (2,567 Recoveries)

Boone County: 30 (20 Recoveries)

Carroll County: 197 (148 Recoveries)

Fulton County: 16 (10 Recoveries)

Izard County: 23 (20 Recoveries)

Madison County: 211 (178 Recoveries)

Marion County: 12 (6 Recoveries)

Newton County: 7 (5 Recoveries)

Searcy County: 12 (7 Recoveries)

Sharp County: 56 (44 Recoveries)

Stone County: 19 (13 Recoveries)

Washington County: 4,171 (3,205 Recoveries)

Here are some resources to keep you updated on the spreads.

MISSOURI CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE: The state Department of Health and Senior Services said residents and medical providers needing advice on the virus can call 877-435-8411 at any time on any day.

CDC: The Centers for Disease Control is Atlanta is on the frontlines of the battle to prevent the spread of coronavirus. It offers guidance for you and your business. Click HERE.

NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF HEALTH: Click HERE.

KY3.COM COVERAGE: Get the latest stories, both locally and nationally.

Simple preventive actions that help prevent the spread of all types of respiratory viruses include:

· Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

· Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

· Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.

