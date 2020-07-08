Deputies say man shot at a house north of Springfield
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
NEAR SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -
Greene County investigators are interviewing several after a shooting at a house north of Springfield Wednesday morning.
Deputies were called to the 2100 block of West Farm Road 98 between highway 13 and Fulbright Spring Park just after 5 a.m.
The victim is in the hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
Deputies are trying to figure out what led up to the shooting.
