FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Chance for storms then a Heat Wave

A Heat Wave is shaping up for next week so please stay up on the latest forecast, more on that in a few paragraphs but first the short term outlook. A handful of storms have developed this afternoon. Like yesterday they will fade by 8pm.

The rest of the night looks quiet with lows in the low 70′s. A cluster of storms is forecast to drop into eastern Kansas and far western Missouri Thursday morning. I think much of the rain stays west of Highway 65. A bit of clearing in the afternoon should get our temperature back to nearly 90 however if cloud cover hangs around longer it will be cooler.

There is a slight chance for a few storms in northwest Arkansas early Friday with the rest of the Ozarks looking drier. A handful of storms cannot be ruled out as it is July. Highs should again warm to near 90.

Thunderstorms then look likely on Saturday. There are some placement and timing difference between models but the best guess is the storms will come in the mid to late afternoon. There is also a good chance a few of these storms could become severe. High winds and hail would be the main threats. Lows Saturday will be in the low to mid 70′s. Highs should be in the 90-95 range with really high humidity. Sunday looks cooler with highs in the upper 80′s.

A huge heat wave then takes shape for the middle of next week. A very large ridge builds over the region and thus suppresses any storm chances. High temperatures will push 100 degrees or better.

The heat index is likely to push 110 degrees. To top it off it also looks a bit windy with gusts in the 20-25 mph range making it feel like a blast furnace. Staying up on the forecast will be important. Normally people can go to malls or movie theaters to cool off but with the virus alternate plans may need to be made.

