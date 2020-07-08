Here is the latest Kansas news from The Associated Press at 9:40 p.m. CDT

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A health official in Kansas says the state is among the 14 states with the most rapid coronavirus spread and among the top 14 states for having the least restrictions on activities. Lee Norman, Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, tweeted: "Do you think those two things are related? We were a shining example of success, only to squander it.” Kansas set a new record Monday for its worst two-week spike in reported coronavirus cases since the pandemic began. The state Department of Health and Environment reported 982 more confirmed coronavirus cases since Friday.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly issued an executive order on Tuesday requiring the state to track foster children’s progress in school, shortly after having vetoed a similar bill last month. According to the The Kansas City Star, the annual report card will detail the academic progress and classroom struggles of children in its care, Kelly’s order says the state will take responsibility to make every effort to ensure students in foster care receive a quality education. Secretary for DCF Laura Howard said her agency is already working with the Department of Education to begin gathering data.

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita police officer who fatally shot an innocent man in 2017 while responding to a hoax emergency call stemming from a dispute between two online gamers is appealing a ruling allowing a lawsuit filed against him to move forward. The Wichita Eagle reports that attorneys for Justin Rapp filed a notice of appeal Monday to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit, asking it to review a lower court order that refused to grant him protection from civil liability in Andrew Finch’s death.

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A new Republican political action committee has launched what it says will be a $3 million campaign in Kansas with an ad that says GOP Senate candidate and immigration hardliner Kris Kobach has ties to white supremacists. Kobach campaign spokesman Danedri Herbert said Tuesday that the 30-second spot from the Plains PAC recycles “old false attacks” previously leveled by Democrats. The ad notes that an aide who was paid $500 last year by the Kobach campaign had a history of racist and anti-Semitic comments on a white nationalist website. Kobach denounced the comments, and his campaign fired the aide.