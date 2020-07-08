Here is the latest Missouri news from The Associated Press at 5:40 p.m. CDT

NEW YORK (AP) — A national coalition of labor unions, along with racial and social justice organizations, will stage a mass walkout this month to protest against systemic racism. Dubbed the “Strike for Black Lives,” tens of thousands of workers will walk off their jobs on July 20, according to details shared exclusively with The Associated Press. Workers across the economy, including fast food, ride-share services, nursing homes and airports, in more than 25 cities will strike to demand action from corporations and the government to dismantle white supremacy and to ensure the health, safety, and economic well-being of every worker, organizers said.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Despite some calls to change the name of St. Louis, Missouri’s governor has told President Donald Trump that it’s not going to happen. The issue came up Tuesday in Washington, D.C., when Republican Gov. Mike Parson participated in a discussion about reopening schools across the nation. At one point, Trump asked Parson if he planned to change the the name St. Louis. Parson chuckled and replied, “No, we won’t.” A petition with about 1,000 signatures seeks the name change, citing the treatment of Jewish and Muslim people by 13th Century French King Louis IX, the city's namesake.

BRANSON, Mo. (AP) — A surge in coronavirus cases is proving worrisome in the popular southwestern Missouri tourist destination of Branson. The Kansas City Star reports that confirmed cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, have more than doubled in less than two weeks in Taney County, which is where Branson is located. On June 26, the county had just 43 confirmed cases. As of Wednesday, it had reported 107 cases and two deaths. Branson has a wide array of shows and attractions and is among the most popular tourist destinations in the Midwest. Community leaders are now stressing the need for face coverings, though they’re stopping short of requiring them.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri school districts will be allowed to have students attend every other day and learn remotely on alternating days, helping schools avoid funding penalties related to attendance. According to KCUR-FM, the State Board of Education passed two emergency rules Tuesday establishing hybrid instructions models for districts that want them. Under the new rules, students will need to physically be in school at least two days a week. Education Commissioner Margie Vandeven said Missouri has allocated $10 million from the CARES Act to make up for COVID-19 learning losses, but it will be up to local communities to put the pressure on school boards to create rigorous, remote learning opportunities for students.