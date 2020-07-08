Here is the latest Missouri news from The Associated Press at 9:40 p.m. CDT

UNDATED (AP) — An overnight summer camp in rural southwestern Missouri has seen scores of campers, counselors and staff infected with the coronavirus. That's raising questions about the ability to keep kids safe at what is a rite of childhood for many. Missouri is one of several states to report outbreaks at summer camps. Others include Texas, Georgia, North Carolina and Tennessee. The Missouri outbreak caused the Kanakuk camp near Branson to cancel and send teens home. On Friday, the local health department announced 49 positive cases at the camp. By Monday, the number had jumped to 82.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Reported cases of the coronavirus in Missouri are up by more than 700 cases. The Tuesday increase is the highest daily increase the state has seen so far. Health department officials say the spike is partly because of a delay in reporting from labs. Spokeswoman Lisa Cox also says confirmed cases piled up over the holiday weekend. She says the agency expects higher-than-usual numbers Wednesday, too. Missouri reported another 773 cases of coronavirus Tuesday, a roughly 3.2% increase from Monday. There have been 24,629 reported cases since the virus first struck the state. At least 1,042 people have died.

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A 16-year-old Missouri boy who is accused of opening fire after an apparent fireworks altercation has been detained in the death of an 11-year-old and a woman. Police said Monday that they are seeking two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon against the unidentified teen in the early Sunday shooting that also left three victims with non-life threatening injuries. Police identified the slain woman as Tara Knedler, a mother of five, and the girl only by her first name of Ri’ajauhna. Her last name was withheld per the family’s request.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Newly released government data show at least a dozen lawmakers have ties to organizations that received federal coronavirus aid. Among businesses that received money was a California hotel partially owned by the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, as well as a shipping business started by Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao’s family. Chao is married to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Car dealerships owned by Republican Reps. Roger Williams of Texas and Mike Kelly of Pennsylvania, and fast-food franchises owned by Republican Rep. Kevin Hern of Oklahoma, also received money through the Paycheck Protection Program.