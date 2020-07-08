Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 5:20 p.m. CDT

ELECTION 2020-SENATE-KANSAS

GOP establishment boosting Kansas congressman's Senate bid

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Establishment Republicans who’d been coy for months about the GOP primary for Kansas’ open Senate seat are increasingly putting their thumbs on the scale. They're hoping to push western Kansas Rep. Roger Marshall to victory over polarizing conservative Kris Kobach. A new GOP super-PAC this week launched what it promised will be a $3 million advertising campaign against Kobach, and its director formerly worked for a GOP congressman and the state's Republican attorney general. Even President Donald Trump stepped in last month with the anti-tax, free-market Club for Growth confirming that Trump persuaded it to abandon a multi-million-dollar ad campaign against Marshall ahead of the Aug. 4 primary.

AP-US-FIREWORKS-STAND-RACIAL-ATTACK

Prosecutor: Fireworks stand attack may be racially motivated

A white man has been charged with stabbing a Black man at a Kansas fireworks stand in an attack that the prosecutor said may have been racially motivated. Austin Bryce Langley, 40, was charged Tuesday with one count each of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery and the criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon in the July 2 attack in Topeka. He has past convictions for aggravated battery. Public defender Cindy Sewell didn’t immediately return a phone message from The Associated Press. Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay said in a news release that he will seek a longer sentence than state sentencing guidelines call for if Langley is convicted.

POLICE SHOOTING-SOUTHEAST KANSAS

Man shot by deputies booked into southeast Kansas jail

IOLA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a man who was shot by two sheriff’s deputies at a campground in a tiny southeast Kansas town following an altercation. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said in a news release that 41-year-old Edward Bridges, of Chanute, was taken into custody Tuesday after he was released from the University of Kansas Medical Center. Bridges has been booked into the Allen County Jail. He is charged in neighboring Woodson County with aggravated assault, possession of a narcotic drug, criminal possession of a firearm, possession of stolen property, criminal carrying of a weapon and possession of marijuana.

CRUISE SHIP DEATH

Kansas man sentenced to 12 years in cruise ship killing

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for killing his girlfriend by strangling her and pushing her over a balcony on a cruise ship off the coast of Florida. The Kansas City Star reports that 55-year-old Eric Newman, of Topeka, also was sentenced to five years of supervised release during a hearing Wednesday in federal court in Kansas. He pleaded guilty in December to second-degree murder in the January 2018 death of 50-year-old Tamara Tucker of Lawson, Missouri. U.S. District Attorney Stephen McAllister told reporters that the cruise was a present from her family.

ELECTION 2020-HOUSE-KANSAS-3RD

GOP candidate’s dad steers cash into PAC attacking rival

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — The father of a former Kansas Republican Party chairwoman who is seeking to unseat freshman Democratic Rep. Sharice Davids from her seat representing a Kansas City area swing district has steered more than $100,000 into a super PAC airing ads attacking one of his daughter’s top rivals. The Kansas City Star reports that Federal Election Commission records show that Amanda Adkins’ father, Alan Landes, was the sole donor to the Heartland USA PAC as of March 31 after making two donations totaling $113,146. This week, the PAC launched an ad campaign attacking fellow GOP candidate Sara Hart Weir, the former president and CEO of the National Down Syndrome Society.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KANSAS

Kansas reporting 717 more confirmed cases of COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is reporting 717 more confirmed coronavirus cases since Monday, an increase that brings the total to at least 17,618 cases. The department on Wednesday also reported 282 COVID-19 deaths, up two since Monday. Health and environment Secretary Lee Norman announced on Tuesday that Kansas is among the top 14 states in the country for the most rapid spread of the coronavirus, and in the top 14 states for having the least restrictions on activities. The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people who have the virus have not been tested.

WICHITA SHOOTING DEATH

Woman charged in June shooting death of Wichita man

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Police say a 41-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with murder and other counts in the June shooting death of a man. Television state KAKE reports that Amber Ahrens was booked into the Sedgwich County Jail on Tuesday. She's charged with second-degree intentional murder, criminal possession of a firearm and possession with intent to distribute opiates. Police were called to a disturbance with shots fired at a northeastern Wichita home on June 17 and found 53-year-old David Leddy in front of a home with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene. Police said Ahrens is the mother of a 19-year-old man who was involved in a fight with Leddy earlier in the day.

FEDERAL EXECUTIONS

Justice Department plows ahead with execution plan next week

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is plowing ahead with its plan to resume federal executions next week, for the first time in more than 15 years. That's despite the coronavirus pandemic raging both inside and outside prisons and despite stagnating national support for the death penalty. Three people are scheduled to die by lethal injection in one week at an Indiana prison, beginning Monday. The decision to go ahead with the executions has been criticized as a dangerous and political move by the Trump administration, at a time when there is great scrutiny on racial disparities in the death penalty and on larger criminal justice system.