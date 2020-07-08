Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KANSAS

Kansas among 14 states with most rapid COVID-19 spread

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A health official in Kansas says the state is among the 14 states with the most rapid coronavirus spread and among the top 14 states for having the least restrictions on activities. Lee Norman, Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, tweeted: "Do you think those two things are related? We were a shining example of success, only to squander it.” Kansas set a new record Monday for its worst two-week spike in reported coronavirus cases since the pandemic began. The state Department of Health and Environment reported 982 more confirmed coronavirus cases since Friday.

VULNERABLE CHILDREN-REPORT CARD

Kansas governor issues order on foster children's education

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly issued an executive order on Tuesday requiring the state to track foster children’s progress in school, shortly after having vetoed a similar bill last month. According to the The Kansas City Star, the annual report card will detail the academic progress and classroom struggles of children in its care, Kelly’s order says the state will take responsibility to make every effort to ensure students in foster care receive a quality education. Secretary for DCF Laura Howard said her agency is already working with the Department of Education to begin gathering data.

POLICE SHOOTING-WICHITA

Kansas officer appeals ruling allowing lawsuit to proceed

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita police officer who fatally shot an innocent man in 2017 while responding to a hoax emergency call stemming from a dispute between two online gamers is appealing a ruling allowing a lawsuit filed against him to move forward. The Wichita Eagle reports that attorneys for Justin Rapp filed a notice of appeal Monday to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit, asking it to review a lower court order that refused to grant him protection from civil liability in Andrew Finch’s death.

ELECTION 2020-SENATE-KANSAS-ANTI-KOBACH AD

PAC launches campaign against Kobach in Kansas Senate race

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A new Republican political action committee has launched what it says will be a $3 million campaign in Kansas with an ad that says GOP Senate candidate and immigration hardliner Kris Kobach has ties to white supremacists. Kobach campaign spokesman Danedri Herbert said Tuesday that the 30-second spot from the Plains PAC recycles “old false attacks” previously leveled by Democrats. The ad notes that an aide who was paid $500 last year by the Kobach campaign had a history of racist and anti-Semitic comments on a white nationalist website. Kobach denounced the comments, and his campaign fired the aide.

VETERANS HOSPITAL-SEXUAL ABUSE

Suit over sex abuse at Kansas VA hospital goes to trial

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A lawyer says a lawsuit against a Veterans Affairs hospital in Kansas where a former physician assistant molested countless patients involves “the largest sexual abuse scandal in the history of the VA.” Those comments came during opening statements in a lawsuit brought by one of Mark Wisner's victims against the federal government. The government does not dispute that Wisner sexually molested veterans. But it says it should not be held liable because Wisner’s conduct was outside the scope of his employment and because the damages sought for a lifetime of medical treatment are excessive.

MISSOURI RIVER FLOODING

Corps decreasing water flowing into lower Missouri River

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The amount of water being released into the Missouri River from a dam on the Nebraska-South Dakota border is being decreased because less water is expected to flow into the river this year. That means the risk of a repeat of last year’s massive flooding along the river has been reduced. The reduction is possible because the region received less precipitation than expected this spring and the summer is expected to be drier than normal. The corps estimated Tuesday that 31.2 million acre feet of water will flow down the river this year. That is roughly 1 million acre feet lower than the previous forecast.

CHIEFS-FATAL CRASH-POLICE VAN

Ex-officer gets 4 months for deadly crash near Arrowhead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A former police officer has been sentenced to four months in jail for causing a 2018 wreck that killed a Kansas teenager and injured two others outside the stadium where the Kansas City Chiefs play. Thirty-five-year-old Terrell Watkins was sentenced Tuesday for involuntary manslaughter and other charges in the October 2018 crash that killed 17-year-old Chandan Rajanna, of Overland Park, Kansas, and seriously injured Rajanna’s father and sister. Witnesses told police the van had been speeding and making numerous lane changes as it passed other vehicles in heavy pregame traffic. Investigators say at the time of the crash, Watkins was late for an off-duty security assignment at Arrowhead Stadium.

SLAIN WOMAN-BURGLARY

Police investigate robbery-turned-homicide in Kansas home

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — Authorities are investigating after finding a homicide victim inside a suburban Kansas City home while responding to a burglary. Olathe police say the burglary was reported around 3 a.m. Sunday in Olathe. The victim was identified as 42-year-old Jessica L. Smith. Police say the killer apparently fled before officers arrived.