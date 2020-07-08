Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 5:20 p.m. CDT

AP-US-RACIAL-INJUSTICE-BLACK-LIVES-STRIKE

AP Exclusive: 'Strike for Black Lives' to highlight racism

NEW YORK (AP) — A national coalition of labor unions, along with racial and social justice organizations, will stage a mass walkout this month to protest against systemic racism. Dubbed the “Strike for Black Lives,” tens of thousands of workers will walk off their jobs on July 20, according to details shared exclusively with The Associated Press. Workers across the economy, including fast food, ride-share services, nursing homes and airports, in more than 25 cities will strike to demand action from corporations and the government to dismantle white supremacy and to ensure the health, safety, and economic well-being of every worker, organizers said.

St. Louis name change? Not happening, governor tells Trump

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Despite some calls to change the name of St. Louis, Missouri’s governor has told President Donald Trump that it’s not going to happen. The issue came up Tuesday in Washington, D.C., when Republican Gov. Mike Parson participated in a discussion about reopening schools across the nation. At one point, Trump asked Parson if he planned to change the the name St. Louis. Parson chuckled and replied, “No, we won’t.” A petition with about 1,000 signatures seeks the name change, citing the treatment of Jewish and Muslim people by 13th Century French King Louis IX, the city's namesake.

Rise in COVID-19 cases worries tourist destination Branson

BRANSON, Mo. (AP) — A surge in coronavirus cases is proving worrisome in the popular southwestern Missouri tourist destination of Branson. The Kansas City Star reports that confirmed cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, have more than doubled in less than two weeks in Taney County, which is where Branson is located. On June 26, the county had just 43 confirmed cases. As of Wednesday, it had reported 107 cases and two deaths. Branson has a wide array of shows and attractions and is among the most popular tourist destinations in the Midwest. Community leaders are now stressing the need for face coverings, though they’re stopping short of requiring them.

Missouri schools opt for hybrid, every-other-day instruction

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri school districts will be allowed to have students attend every other day and learn remotely on alternating days, helping schools avoid fund penalties related to attendance. According to KCUR-FM, the State Board of Education passed two emergency rules Tuesday establishing hybrid instructions models. Under the new rules, students will need to physically be in school at least two days a week. Education Commissioner Margie Vandeven said Missouri has allocated $10 million from the CARES Act to make up for COVID-19 learning losses, but it will be up to local communities to put the pressure on school boards to create rigorous, remote learning opportunities for students.

Violence in St. Louis: 2 dead, 8 wounded in 6 1/2 hours

ST. LOUIS (AP) — An already-violent summer in St. Louis has taken a turn for the worse after shootings left two people dead and eight others wounded over a 6 1/2-hour period. The rash of shootings began around 8 p.m. Tuesday and continued until 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that the shootings happened at four different locations. So far, police have released few details, including potential motives, and have not said if any arrests have been made. St. Louis has recorded 112 homicides so far this year and is on pace to top last year’s total of 194.

Driver of stolen SUV fleeing Missouri police dies in crash

RAYMORE, Mo. (AP) — Authorities in western Missouri say the driver of a stolen sport utility vehicle who led police on a chase died after crashing into another vehicle in Raymore. The Kansas City Star reports the crash happened Tuesday afternoon after Cass County Sheriff's deputies tried to stop the SUV, which had been reported stolen out of Overland Park. The sheriff's office says the driver refused to pull over and led law enforcement on a 20-mile chase until the SUV hit another vehicle on J Highway and rolled. Investigators say the driver of the stolen SUV was ejected and died at the scene. The driver's name has not yet been released.

Police say 2 people found dead in St. Charles apartment

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Police in eastern Missouri have identified two people found dead last week inside a St. Charles apartment. Police say the bodies the 32-year-old Darnell Randall and 21-year-old Shirley Hendrick were found June 2 after officers were sent to the apartment to check on the welfare of someone there. Police say both of the victims had been shot. Police have yet to release details of how the shooting occurred, but say Randall and Hendrick were believed to have lived together in the apartment. Police had earlier said the shootings did not appear to be random and that there is no ongoing danger to the public.

Texas set to resume executions after delay during pandemic

HOUSTON (AP) — A five-month delay in executions in Texas during the coronavirus pandemic is set to come to an end. A 45-year-old death row inmate is set to die by lethal injection Wednesday for fatally shooting an 82-year-old man nearly three decades ago. Billy Joe Wardlow was convicted in the June 1993 killing of Carl Cole while trying to steal his truck at the elderly man's home in Cason. Wardlow was 18 at the time. His attorneys have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to stop his execution. If it's carried out, it would be the first execution in Texas since Feb. 6.