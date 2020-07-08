Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SUMMER CAMPS

Missouri summer camp virus outbreak raises safety questions

An overnight summer camp in rural southwestern Missouri has seen scores of campers, counselors and staff infected with the coronavirus. That's raising questions about the ability to keep kids safe at what is a rite of childhood for many. Missouri is one of several states to report outbreaks at summer camps. Others include Texas, Georgia, North Carolina and Tennessee. The Missouri outbreak caused the Kanakuk camp near Branson to cancel and send teens home. On Friday, the local health department announced 49 positive cases at the camp. By Monday, the number had jumped to 82.

Missouri officials cite reporting delay as virus case spike

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Reported cases of the coronavirus in Missouri are up by more than 700 cases. The Tuesday increase is the highest daily increase the state has seen so far. Health department officials say the spike is partly because of a delay in reporting from labs. Spokeswoman Lisa Cox also says confirmed cases piled up over the holiday weekend. She says the agency expects higher-than-usual numbers Wednesday, too. Missouri reported another 773 cases of coronavirus Tuesday, a roughly 3.2% increase from Monday. There have been 24,629 reported cases since the virus first struck the state. At least 1,042 people have died.

16-year-old arrested in killings of 11-year-old, woman

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A 16-year-old Missouri boy who is accused of opening fire after an apparent fireworks altercation has been detained in the death of an 11-year-old and a woman. Police said Monday that they are seeking two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon against the unidentified teen in the early Sunday shooting that also left three victims with non-life threatening injuries. Police identified the slain woman as Tara Knedler, a mother of five, and the girl only by her first name of Ri’ajauhna. Her last name was withheld per the family’s request.

Data: Congress created virus aid, then reaped the benefits

WASHINGTON (AP) — Newly released government data show at least a dozen lawmakers have ties to organizations that received federal coronavirus aid. Among businesses that received money was a California hotel partially owned by the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, as well as a shipping business started by Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao’s family. Chao is married to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Car dealerships owned by Republican Reps. Roger Williams of Texas and Mike Kelly of Pennsylvania, and fast-food franchises owned by Republican Rep. Kevin Hern of Oklahoma, also received money through the Paycheck Protection Program.

Ex-officer gets 4 months for deadly crash near Arrowhead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A former police officer has been sentenced to four months in jail for causing a 2018 wreck that killed a Kansas teenager and injured two others outside the stadium where the Kansas City Chiefs play. Thirty-five-year-old Terrell Watkins was sentenced Tuesday for involuntary manslaughter and other charges in the October 2018 crash that killed 17-year-old Chandan Rajanna, of Overland Park, Kansas, and seriously injured Rajanna’s father and sister. Witnesses told police the van had been speeding and making numerous lane changes as it passed other vehicles in heavy pregame traffic. Investigators say at the time of the crash, Watkins was late for an off-duty security assignment at Arrowhead Stadium.

Mississippi troopers find kidnapping victims at traffic stop

CORINTH, Miss. (AP) — A Missouri man suspected in a Tennessee kidnapping was found during a traffic stop in Mississippi. Authorities say the Mississippi Highway Patrol also safely located a woman and her 10-month-old daughter who he had kidnapped. The highway patrol were notified Saturday about a vehicle headed west on U.S. 72 near Corinth possibly being driven by a kidnapping suspect identified as Tony Lanier Sr. of Cooter, Missouri. Troopers stopped him and arrested him. The kidnapping victims were also found safe. Officials did not say where or when the victims had been kidnapped or whether the suspect knew them.

Man charged in attack on child dancer captured on Facebook

Authorities are looking for a Missouri man who is accused of punching a 12-year-old street performer in the head in an attack that was captured on Facebook Live and has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times. Cedric Charles Moore Jr., 27, of Cape Girardeau was charged Monday with one count each of first-degree child endangerment and second-degree assault. The arrest warrant sets bond at $50,000 cash-only. Police said in a Facebook post that the Friday night attack in the city’s downtown was “completely unprovoked.” The post said officers have been to the suspect’s home and other places he frequents but that his friends and family aren’t cooperating.

Wandering bear tranquilized, moved outside of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Wildlife officials have relocated a black bear that had wandered into a St. Louis suburb and drew a crowd of hundreds curious to see the out-of-place animal. The bear has been popular on social media pages for weeks as it plodded hundreds of miles from Wisconsin, through Illinois and briefly into Iowa before wandering into Missouri. Wildlife officials say they were spurred to take action over the weekend when the bear — dubbed “Bruno” on social media — found itself in the Wentzville city limits and corned between Interstates 70 and 40. Conservation officers tranquilized the bear Sunday and moved it to an undisclosed area outside of St. Louis.