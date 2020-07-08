Advertisement

Lawrence County Health Department warns of possible exposure at revival

FILE - In this June 25, 2020, file photo, a physician assistant prepares to collect a nasal swab sample from a patient for COVID-19 testing at Xpress Urgent Care in Tustin, Calif. The personal protective gear that was in dangerously short supply during the initial weeks of the coronavirus crisis in the U.S. is running out again as the virus resumes its rapid spread and the number of hospitalized patients climbs. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOUNT VERNON, Mo. (KY3) -

The Lawrence County Health Department warns of a possible community exposure from a COVID-19 case at the Freedom Christian Center Revival.

Organizers held the event Sunday morning from July 5 - July 7. Health leaders say if you attended the revival during any or all of these dates, they highly encourage you to quarantine at home for 14 days from the last day you attended the revival and monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

A person who attended the revival tested positive for COVID-19 and was infectious at the revival. We know there are additional attendees of the revival also exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms. The confirmed patient worked at Legacy Meats Co. on Tuesday while infectious. The individual was not masked at any time during the revival or work. If you purchased meat at Legacy Meats Co., there is no need to dispose of the meat, however you are asked to monitor for symptoms for 14 days. It is not necessary to quarantine, unless you attended the revival.

Health leaders say they will advise Freedom Christian Center not to hold any church services or any other event until they can determine it is safe for the public to return. They say they are still in the process of the investigation and will post more information as it is received.

Symptoms include:

*Fever or chills

*Cough

*Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

*Fatigue

*Muscle or body aches

*Headache

*New loss of taste or smell

*Sore throat

*Congestion or runny nose

*Nausea or vomiting

*Diarrhea

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

