Missouri News Digest

Hello!

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in Missouri. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the Kansas City Bureau at 800-852-4844 or apkansascity@ap.org.

For up-to-the-minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org.

AROUND THE STATE:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSOURI

BRANSON, Mo. — A surge in coronavirus cases is proving worrisome in the popular southwestern Missouri tourist destination of Branson. SENT: 550 words.

With:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSOURI SCHOOLS

JEFFERSON CITY — The State Board of Education has set rules for how schools that opt for in-class and online instruction models will be paid, clearing the way for districts to release their plans for reopening schools in the fall. UPCOMING.

ST. LOUIS NAME

ST. LOUIS — Despite some calls to change the name of St. Louis, Missouri’s governor has told President Donald Trump that it’s not going to happen. SENT: 200 words.

IN BRIEF:

ST. LOUIS-VIOLENCE — An already-violent summer in St. Louis took a turn for the worse after shootings left two people dead and eight others wounded over a 6 1/2-hour period.

BODIES FOUND-ST. CHARLES — Police in eastern Missouri have identified two people found dead last week inside a St. Charles apartment.

POLICE CHASE-FATAL CRASH — Authorities in western Missouri say the driver of a stolen sport utility vehicle who led police on a chase died after crashing into another vehicle in Raymore.

SPORTS:

FBN—OFFSEASON UPDATE-STUCK AT HOME

Tim Flynn was looking forward to one final year as the mayoral host of training camp for the Dallas Cowboys in Oxnard, California. So much for that. By Pro Football Writer Schuyler Dixon. SENT: 960 words, photos.

____

If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send them via FTP to the AP in New York, 888-273-6867. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, including FTP account information, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.