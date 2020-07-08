MO Lottery
MO Lottery
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 1:03 PM CDT
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ These Missouri lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
16-20-25-30-43, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 3
(sixteen, twenty, twenty-five, thirty, forty-three; Mega Ball: eighteen; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $73 million
4-6-5
(four, six, five)
7-9-8
(seven, nine, eight)
4-1-6-6
(four, one, six, six)
1-7-5-0
(one, seven, five, zero)
Estimated jackpot: $69 million
16-17-23-35-36
(sixteen, seventeen, twenty-three, thirty-five, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $62,000