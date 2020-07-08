Advertisement

NFL’s stay-at-home order means no travel for training camp

Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones takes questions during the &amp;quot;state of the team&amp;quot; press conference at the start of the team's NFL training camp, Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in Oxnard, Calif. (AP Photo/Gus Ruelas)
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones takes questions during the &amp;quot;state of the team&amp;quot; press conference at the start of the team's NFL training camp, Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in Oxnard, Calif. (AP Photo/Gus Ruelas) (KY3)

(AP) - The NFL’s version of a stay-at-home order is interrupting the fading but still time-honored tradition of teams traveling for training camp.

The pandemic forced the league to tell clubs they had to stay in their own facilities for camp. The edict is ending the latest California run for the Dallas Cowboys.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will see the end of a 54-year streak in Latrobe, Pennsylvania. Most or all teams went away for camp for decades. But that number has dwindled to single digits.

Training camps are scheduled to start July 28.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

AP Source: Ivy League calls off fall sports due to outbreak

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By DOUG FEINBERG and JIMMY GOLEN
A person with knowledge of the decision says the Ivy League will not play sports this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sports

Show Me Collegiate League ends season due to COVID-19

Updated: 7 hours ago
The 2020 Show Me Collegiate League has ceased operation due to COVID-19. The league intends to return in 2021. See a full release below.

Sports

Mahomes' big bet on football pays off with $503 million deal

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 5:05 PM CDT
One day after the former two-sport star got a 10-year deal worth up to $503 million, the richest contract in American sports history, the reigning Super Bowl MVP repeatedly insisted this deal was about more than money.

Sports

CDC releases guidelines on youth sports safety

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 11:00 AM CDT
For millions of children playing organized sports, this season will be like no other.

Latest News

Coronavirus

NHL, players announce labor deal, plan to resume play Aug. 1

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 12:42 AM CDT
|
By John Wawrow and Stephen Whyno
The National Hockey League and NHL Players’ Association have reached a tentative agreement to return to play this season and extend their collective bargaining agreement by four years.

Coronavirus

MLB releases pandemic-shortened schedule amid testing delays

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 11:15 PM CDT
|
By Bernie Wilson
By the time MLB revealed each team’s 60-game slate, last year's World Series teams, the Washington Nationals and Houston Astros, had canceled workouts because of COVID-19 testing delays.

National

Kaepernick, ESPN team up for documentary series on his life

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 5:18 PM CDT
|
By ROB MAADDI AP Pro Football Writer
The deal between Kaepernick’s production arm, Ra Vision Media, and The Walt Disney Co. was announced Monday.

Sports

Native American groups ask NFL to force Redskins name change

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 5:08 PM CDT
|
By The Associated Press
More than a dozen Native American leaders and organizations sent a letter to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Monday.

Sports

Kansas City Chiefs agree to 10-year extension for Patrick Mahomes

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 2:27 PM CDT
Patrick Mahomes will wear red and gold for a long time.

Sports

Trump lashes out at NASCAR, Bubba Wallace over flag, rope

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 10:11 AM CDT
President Donald Trump on Monday went after NASCAR's only Black driver and criticized its decision to ban the Confederate flag at its races and venues.