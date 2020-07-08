Nixa pool continues to be low-risk despite recent COVID-19 exposure

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) -

A lifeguard in Nixa and a few other people are self quarantining Wednesday after that employee got sick with COVID-19. The risk of anyone who used the pool in Nixa actually getting sick is low thanks to the very nature of where that person works.

The X Center Pool in Nixa remained open Wedneday. The city found out about that exposure Tuesday morning and immediately told employees and families who could’ve been exposed on June 30th.

Watching her young sons splash around the X Center Pool in Nixa today didn’t concern Nixa parent Angela Gensman much.

“Compared to all of the other activities that we could choose to do with the kids this is probably the lowest risk,” she said.

Wednesday was the Gensmans’ third day of swim lessons, but the first day since Nixa announced a lifeguard worked at the pool last week while sick with COVID-19, a situation the city called “low risk.”

“With the minimized population and going through the water, compared to other activities like going to parks and concerts,” Gensman said.

Indeed, the CDC says the chlorine in pool water kills COVID-19.

“It’s like a giant pool of hand sanitizer, so they’re sanitizing themselves every time they get in and out of the pool, so it’s worked really well,” said Nixa Parks and Recreation Director Matt Crouse.

Crouse said tackling an exposure an entire week after it happened can be tricky, but few swimmers recently and quick communication helped.

“It was so slow, the staffing that we had on hand we were able to identify everything that we did and actually probably do it even better considering that we weren’t busy that day,” he said. “The risk here is still very, very minimal.”

Still, the city is asking X Center employees to pay attention to their health and not come to work if they feel sick.

As for families, they’re encouraged to distance as best they can, carefully enjoying an activity that may be one of the safer options around.

“People are recognizing that they are taking a little bit of a risk by getting out,” Crouse said. “The nice part is it is outdoors, it’s been hot and sunny which certainly helps. "

Because the exposure happened a week ago, the pool was never shut down. The pool does not have any capacity limits right now.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.