Outdoor workers say beating the heat lies in your perspective

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It is a dangerously hot time of year, especially for those who labor outdoors. The key to staying safe is drinking lots of ice water, trying to find the shade if you can, and taking a break when you possible. But be careful where you take that break-- because even though an outdoor chair looks comfortable, our heat gun measured couch cushions at 181 degrees in direct sunlight.

"You can drink water, you can get up early, but the heat will eventually get to you, the water will eventually run out," said Jonathan Sales with Sales Lawn Care, LLC.

That's why he says to beat the heat-- it's all in your perspective shift.

"There are a lot of things to be thankful for. Some of my clients bring out water for me and Gatorade and little ladies give me Coke," Sales said.

Joseph Waggoner has also learned gratitude.

"Having a cover here and being able to chase that shade is super helpful, especially with the fans over there," Waggoner said.

His team at Mister Car Wash and Oil Change Express say this summer has been hotter than most because of a new addition to the uniform, masks.

"It's so stuffy in here, you got the sweatiness from your face and your breath and then you got the sun coming down and you are sweating and this thing gets super soaked," he said.

The heat index Wednesday was in triple digits, but Sales says he's determined to fix his gaze upward.

"The more I think about it, the hotter I get, and the more yards I realize I have, the hotter I get, but as soon as I honestly put my eyes back on the Lord, I realize there is a breeze. I realize there is shade under these trees, I become refreshed is the only way I can describe it," Sales said.

It’s all in a day’s work for those thankful to have it.

