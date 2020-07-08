Advertisement

Outdoor workers say beating the heat lies in your perspective

Say this summer hotter than most with some wearing masks.
The Ozarks is ready for a heat wave in mid-July.
The Ozarks is ready for a heat wave in mid-July.(KY3)
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It is a dangerously hot time of year, especially for those who labor outdoors. The key to staying safe is drinking lots of ice water, trying to find the shade if you can, and taking a break when you possible. But be careful where you take that break-- because even though an outdoor chair looks comfortable, our heat gun measured couch cushions at 181 degrees in direct sunlight.

"You can drink water, you can get up early, but the heat will eventually get to you, the water will eventually run out," said Jonathan Sales with Sales Lawn Care, LLC.

That's why he says to beat the heat-- it's all in your perspective shift.

"There are a lot of things to be thankful for. Some of my clients bring out water for me and Gatorade and little ladies give me Coke," Sales said.

Joseph Waggoner has also learned gratitude.

"Having a cover here and being able to chase that shade is super helpful, especially with the fans over there," Waggoner said.

His team at Mister Car Wash and Oil Change Express say this summer has been hotter than most because of a new addition to the uniform, masks.

"It's so stuffy in here, you got the sweatiness from your face and your breath and then you got the sun coming down and you are sweating and this thing gets super soaked," he said.

The heat index Wednesday was in triple digits, but Sales says he's determined to fix his gaze upward.

"The more I think about it, the hotter I get, and the more yards I realize I have, the hotter I get, but as soon as I honestly put my eyes back on the Lord, I realize there is a breeze. I realize there is shade under these trees, I become refreshed is the only way I can describe it," Sales said.

It’s all in a day’s work for those thankful to have it.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Cox and Mercy push for Springfield City Council to pass mask ordinance

Updated: 8 minutes ago
Healthcare officials at both Cox and Mercy wrote letters urging Mayor Ken McClure and Springfield City Council to pass a mask ordinance. They say that the time to do so is now. This comes after city leaders asked for the input of local doctors on potentially requiring people to wear masks in public.

News

Springfield-Greene County Health Department announces 9th COVID-19 death

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Springfield-Greene County Health Department says the woman was in her 80s and had no underlying risk factors.

News

Lawrence County Health Department warns of possible exposure at revival

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Lawrence County Health Department warns of a possible community exposure from a COVID-19 case at the Freedom Christian Center Revival.

News

Arkansas Welcome Center near Harrison back open with guidelines in place

Updated: 2 hours ago
A Welcome Center is a welcome sight when you're on a long road trip. For months, the coronavirus kept them closed in Arkansas. But they're back open, and there are some changes to keep people safe.

Latest News

Local

People turn to used, small appliance shops after long wait times at big box stores

Updated: 4 hours ago
Viewers tell KY3 they are waiting up to 9 weeks for appliances.

News

Arkansas health leaders report 734 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday

Updated: 4 hours ago
Governor Asa Hutchinson made the announcement at his daily briefing in Little Rock.

News

Missouri’s Dept. of Health releases results of COVID-19 testing events in southwest part of state

Updated: 4 hours ago
The state opened the testing sites to any Missouri resident.

KY3

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports highest daily COVID-19 case total; Arkansas reports drop in cases

Updated: 6 hours ago
Here's a breakdown of cases in both Arkansas, Missouri and the Ozarks.

News

Construction crews work on temporary Greene County Jail too

Updated: 6 hours ago
Construction crews are working on two jails in Greene County. One is a temporary home.

Sports

Show Me Collegiate League ends season due to COVID-19

Updated: 7 hours ago
The 2020 Show Me Collegiate League has ceased operation due to COVID-19. The league intends to return in 2021. See a full release below.