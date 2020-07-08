Advertisement

Springfield-Greene County Health Department announces 9th COVID-19 death

(KY3)
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - After going nearly three months without a death related to COVID-19, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced Wednesday night a Greene County woman died from the coronavirus.

The woman was in her 80s, but the Health Department did not further identify her. A news release said the woman was not living in a long-term care facility and had no underlying risk factors aside from her age.

Her death marks the ninth in the county since the pandemic began, but the first since April 9. Five of the other eight deaths were residents in the Morningside of Springfield East Assisted Living facility.

“The Health Department extends our condolences to loved ones at this tragic time,” the news release said.

