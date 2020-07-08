St. Louis name change? Not happening, governor tells Trump

ST. LOUIS (KY3) -

Despite some calls to change the name of St. Louis, Missouri’s governor has told President Donald Trump that it’s not going to happen.

St. Louis Public Radio reports that the issue came up Tuesday in Washington when Republican Gov. Mike Parson participated in a discussion about reopening schools across the nation. At one point, Trump asked Parson, “And you won’t be changing the name St. Louis, will you?” Parson chuckled and replied, “No, we won’t.”

A petition with about 1,000 signatures seeks the name change, citing the treatment of Jewish and Muslim people by 13th Century French King Louis IX, the city’s namesake.

