AMBER ALERT: Authorities search for non-custodial parent, 2 children out of McDonald County
Police located grandmother and family vehicle in Oklahoma.
SOUTHWEST CITY, Mo. (KY3) -
The Missouri Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert for two kids reported missing from McDonald County.
Police say Hilda Melendez took Samuel Padron, 4, and Genesis Padron, 8 from a home in Southwest City after assaulting a woman watching the children. Melendez is a non-custodial parent. Investigators believe she could be en route to Mexico. Investigators say recent statements made indicate the children are in danger.
Investigators now believe she is traveling in a cream Kia Soul. Police in Oklahoma located the grandmother of the children and a red Ford Flex authorities thought Melendez used to leave McDonald County.
If you see the children or this vehicle, call 911.
