Advertisement

AMBER ALERT: Authorities search for non-custodial parent, 2 children out of McDonald County

Police located grandmother and family vehicle in Oklahoma.
The Missouri Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert for two kids reported missing from McDonald County.
The Missouri Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert for two kids reported missing from McDonald County.(Missouri Highway Patrol)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHWEST CITY, Mo. (KY3) -

The Missouri Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert for two kids reported missing from McDonald County.

Police say Hilda Melendez took Samuel Padron, 4, and Genesis Padron, 8 from a home in Southwest City after assaulting a woman watching the children. Melendez is a non-custodial parent. Investigators believe she could be en route to Mexico. Investigators say recent statements made indicate the children are in danger.

Missouri Highway Patrol is searching for this woman after Amber Alert issued.
Missouri Highway Patrol is searching for this woman after Amber Alert issued.(Missouri Highway Patrol)

Investigators now believe she is traveling in a cream Kia Soul. Police in Oklahoma located the grandmother of the children and a red Ford Flex authorities thought Melendez used to leave McDonald County.

If you see the children or this vehicle, call 911.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

City of Nixa, Mo. to require masks in city buildings

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The city of Nixa, Mo. is requiring anyone entering an indoor facility operated by the city of Nixa to wear a face covering effective Friday.

News

CDC gives recommendations on keeping pets safe from COVID-19

Updated: 33 minutes ago
The CDC said a small number of pets worldwide have contracted COVID-19. While the chances of your furry friends getting the virus is low there's some steps you can take to protect them.

News

Counties struggle to keep up with contact tracing

Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Pulaski County Health Department said if it wasn't for Fort Leonard Wood handling a lot of the actual contract tracing for COVID-19 cases, the nurses would never be able to keep up.

News

Protest planned against possible Springfield mask mandate

Updated: 1 hour ago
People plan to stand outside of City hall on Monday to protest against that mask mandate. Thursday afternoon the event page had more than 200 people who are interested in attending.

Latest News

News

Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports 34 new cases; releases new community exposures

Updated: 1 hours ago
Health leaders report 34 new positive COVID-19 cases Thursday.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Saturday Storms then a Heat Wave

Updated: 1 hours ago
A complex of thunderstorms will dive through the Ozarks on Thursday morning.

News

Healthcare workers push for more plasma donations to fight COVID-19 as blood center sees shortages

Updated: 1 hours ago
Local healthcare workers are pushing for more people who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate convalescent plasma to help in the fight against the virus. Cox is partnering with the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks to get the plasma they use to treat patients. Pathologist Dr. Anne Hayes said this is a treatment they’ve seen work to fight a disease that they still don’t know a lot about.

Local

Southwest Missouri Congressman Billy Long investigating work on Taney County low-water crossing

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Southwest Missouri Congressman Billy Long is investigating why work done on a dangerous low-water crossing on Bull Creek in Taney County was not inspected sooner.

News

St. Louis considers surveillance planes in crime battle

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
St. Louis has spent millions on anti-crime efforts over the years, but with little success.

KY3

CORONAVIRUS: Missouri reports highest daily cases of COVID-19 yet; Arkansas reports second highest

Updated: 2 hours ago
Here's a breakdown of cases in both Arkansas, Missouri and the Ozarks.