AMBER ALERT: Authorities search for non-custodial parent, 2 children out of McDonald County

SOUTHWEST CITY, Mo. (KY3) -

The Missouri Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert for two kids reported missing from McDonald County.

Police say Hilda Melendez took Samuel Padron, 4, and Genesis Padron, 8 from a home in Southwest City after assaulting a woman watching the children. Melendez is a non-custodial parent. Investigators believe she could be en route to Mexico. Investigators say recent statements made indicate the children are in danger.

Missouri Highway Patrol is searching for this woman after Amber Alert issued. (Missouri Highway Patrol)

Investigators now believe she is traveling in a cream Kia Soul. Police in Oklahoma located the grandmother of the children and a red Ford Flex authorities thought Melendez used to leave McDonald County.

If you see the children or this vehicle, call 911.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.