Black Lives Matter mural goes up in front of Trump Tower

Fifth Avenue is being decorated
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
(CNN/Gray News) – (CNN/Gray News) – City workers painted a Black Lives Matter mural along New York’s posh Fifth Avenue.

And, at the direction of Mayor Bill de Blasio, the big yellow letters were installed on the street right in front of Trump Tower.

President Donald Trump is less than pleased.

On Twitter, the mayor said black people built Fifth Avenue and much of the nation.

“We are honoring them,” de Blasio tweeted in response to the president. “The fact that you see it as denigrating your street is the definition of racism.”

Earlier this month, President Donald Trump called the mural a "symbol of hate" that he says will "further antagonize New York's finest."

Black Lives Matter murals are being painted on streets in cities across America in the wake of George Floyd's death at the hands of Minneapolis police.

