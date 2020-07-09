Advertisement

CATCH-A-CROOK: Deputies search for couple wanted in Springfield burglary

Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

In this week’s Catch-a-Crook, Greene County deputies want your help finding a couple wanted in a burglary near Ritter Springs Park.

The theft happened on June 19.
The burglary happened just after 9:00 a.m. on June 19 at a home in the 44-hundred block of Farm Road 129. Captain Lynn says a man and woman broke the door and got into the home. The security system alerted the owner, who then used the two-way speaker and asked the couple what they were doing. The burglars left three minutes later with an HP laptop and two checkbooks.

The Cadillac sedan is missing the emblem on the front grill.
The surveillance video shows the woman and man leaving in a silver four door Cadillac sedan. The Cadillac emblem is missing from the front grill.

Deputies think this man also stole a bike in the same southwest Springfield neighborhood.
Greene County detectives are also looking for a thief targeting homes in southwest Springfield. Home security video shows a man lurking in a backyard on June 18 at around 4:00 a.m. The owner reported his hunting gear had been stolen from his back porch near Golden and Republic Road. The items included Real Tree jackets and pants valued at $200. The man in the video is about 5′8″ tall and has a dark colored tattoo on his upper right arm. Investigators believe he also stole a bicycle from a home just a few streets away.

This week’s fugitive is Carl S. Lasley. He’s 46-years-old. Lasley is wanted in Greene County on several drug charges. He has a large tattoo on the right side of his neck. The tattoo has a circle with two horns coming out of it.

The 46-year-old is wanted in Greene County on drug charges.
If you’ve seen Carl Lasley or have information on any of these crimes, call the Greene County Tipline at 417-829-6230.

CLICK HERE: Give a tip to the Greene County Sheriff's Office
