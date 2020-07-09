CDC gives recommendations on keeping pets safe from COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Christina and Rebeckah Lewis have a Doberman named Wesson who enjoys running around at the dog park.

”We haven’t taken him to day care just yet. We don’t mind here because there’s a place for him to run around,” said Rebeckah Lewis.

They said since he’s only puppy they’re trying to socialize him with other pups. With Coronavirus cases still out there they’re taking extra precautions.

”We take those precautions for ourselves so we want to take it seriously for our dog,” said Rebeckah Lewis.

“It’s harder we try to stay away from people it’s hard to keep our dog from other dogs,” said Christina Lewis.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said a small number of pets worldwide have contracted the virus while it says the chances of your furry friend getting the virus is low it’s still important to take precautions.

Some of CDC’s recommendations are to keep your cats indoors when possible. Walk your dogs on a leash at least six feet apart from others. Avoid public places where there’s a large number of people, use disinfects on them or put face masks on your pets.

The Humane Society Of Southwest Missouri said if by chance the pet owner becomes sick with the virus it’s important to have a plan in place for their animals.

”Plan B would be speak with your neighbors, family members where would your animals stay. If they’re on medications have a list of those medications and they’re easily accessible and all information about your pets are given to whomever are keeping them if you have an unexpected illness or COVID-19,” said The Humane Society of Southwest Missouri’s director, Karen Foutch.

