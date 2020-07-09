City of Nixa, Mo. to require masks in city buildings

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) -

The city of Nixa, Mo. is requiring anyone entering an indoor facility operated by the city of Nixa to wear a face covering effective Friday.

If you do not have a mask, one will be provided for you. Christian County has reported a small spike in cases in the last few

This does not apply in the following circumstances:

Outdoors

Participating in a sports program or exercising indoors at The X Center

Persons under 12 years of age are exempt

Persons with health conditions which make wearing a face mask unadvisable are exempt

Persons who are hearing impaired, or persons who are communicating with a person who is hearing impaired (where the ability to see the mouth is essential for communication) are exempt

Temporary use of restroom facilities at The X Center pool

