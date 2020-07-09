City of Nixa, Mo. to require masks in city buildings
The city of Nixa, Mo. is requiring anyone entering an indoor facility operated by the city of Nixa to wear a face covering effective Friday.
If you do not have a mask, one will be provided for you. Christian County has reported a small spike in cases in the last few
This does not apply in the following circumstances:
- Outdoors
- Participating in a sports program or exercising indoors at The X Center
- Persons under 12 years of age are exempt
- Persons with health conditions which make wearing a face mask unadvisable are exempt
- Persons who are hearing impaired, or persons who are communicating with a person who is hearing impaired (where the ability to see the mouth is essential for communication) are exempt
- Temporary use of restroom facilities at The X Center pool
