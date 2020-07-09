Division of Harrison Fire Department moving temporarily

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Harrison Deputy Fire Marshal Jeremy Sansing said the second floor of the fire station is not exactly an ideal working environment.

”Most of my office included a lot of PPE that was stockpiled inside my office. So really I was running out of room pretty quick,” Sansing said.

He is a part of the fire department’s Community Risk Reduction Division, which was formed just last year.

”Our main goal is to make the community safer through inspection, planning of new buildings, reconstructions, and generally fire prevention,” said Division Chief Chief Nichols.

The department had to add a building inspector and fire marshal to the division, now made up of five people.

“We feel like the department is growing. And we’re making it a better department, a safer community, through this division,” Nichols said.

But, they quickly ran out of room.

”When they built that building in 1952, I don’t think they were thinking at all about administrative staff,” Nichols said.

Two people were crammed in one office, and the offices aren’t very big to begin with.

”It really was kind of ironic that we go to so many places, and we look at how big buildings are, and we ask people for occupancies and stuff, and we ourselves are running out of space,” the division chief said.

But this was moving week for the division.

They moved into offices in the Durand Center, less than half a mile away from the station on Spring Street, $750 a month.

”The very first day we had a meeting in our plans room with a local contractor, and it was really really nice,” Nichols said.

The fire department has an 18-month contract to stay in the offices, and they plan to stay in this space until they can move into a new public safety building, which should be up and running in the next year-and-a-half.

But in the meantime:

”We’re happy to be here, Sansing said.

