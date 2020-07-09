Law enforcement in Pulaski County, Mo. locate man reported missing

ST. ROBERT, Mo. (KY3) -

The Pulaski County, Mo. Sheriff’s Office canceled a Silver Alert for Fred R. Taylor Jr., 89. Taylor has been found safe.

(Previous Story)

The Pulaski County, Mo. Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man reported missing from the St. Robert area.

Fred R. Taylor, Jr., 89, disappeared from 21824 Harlen Lane on July 4 at 9:30 a.m. He suffers from a heart condition and possibly dementia.

Taylor drives a tan 2003 Dodge Dakota with Missouri license plate 5GV25. His travel is unknown.

If you need help, dial 911 or contact the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office at (573) 774-6196.

