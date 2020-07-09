Fans will not be allowed at 2020 Price Cutter Charity Championship

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The Price Cutter Charity Championship will be played without fans tournament director Jerald Andrews announced at a press conference today.

The tournament is set to begin two weeks from today on July 23. The change to go without fans was sparked by the PGA’s decision to remove fans from the Memorial Tournament in Ohio.

Andrews says as of a few days ago that fans were still expected, but those plans have changed. He says all planned activities related to the tournament will proceed even without fans.

The Price Cutter Pro-Ams are the first sanctioned Pro-Ams since the pandemic. Andrews said that all amateurs will be tested for COVID-19. The testing site will be at the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame.

Testing will be provided by the PGA Tour, as the Tour was already bringing in testing capabilities for the pro players.

Any tickets that have been purchased will be refunded.

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and current CBS NFL announcer Tony Romo will still play in this year’s event.

