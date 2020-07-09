Firefighters battle ethanol truck fire near Branson, Mo.

NEAR BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) -

Firefighters battled a fire involving an ethanol truck near Branson Thursday morning.

Western Taney County Firefighters responded to the fire on U.S. 65 near Hollister around 9:30 a.m.

Investigators say the rear tires caught fire on the truck carrying ethanol. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire before it got worse. Firefighters blocked both lanes of traffic while battling the fire.

