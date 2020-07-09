Greene County judge orders mental evaluation for man accused of hitting Springfield police officer with SUV

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

A Greene County judge Thursday ordered a mental evaluation for a man accused of hitting a Springfield police officer outside of headquarters with his SUV in June.

Jon Routh faces charges of first-degree assault and armed criminal action. Officer Mark Priebe suffered serious injuries in the incident outside the Springfield Police Department headquarters in downtown Springfield in June.

Judge Jerry Harmison ruled Routh must complete a mental competency test by August 7. He will return to court August 13.

Investigators say police confronted Routh after he drove around the parking lot in circles in a white Isuzu Trooper. Surveillance video also captured Routh urinating on the department’s front doors. Investigators say the video shows Officer Priebe confronting Routh. He then drove into Officer Priebe, dragging him until he hit a barrier outside the department. Another officer fired a shot at Routh’s vehicle, hitting him.

When officers pulled Routh from the SUV, he made a statement, "you guys knew you had this coming."

Routh told investigators he had just moved to Springfield, after living in Austin, Texas, Seattle, Washington, Portland, Oregon and Colorado Springs, Colorado recently. When investigators asked him what upset him, he stated, "the whole campaign is to scare the (bleep) out of me." He then said he was being mentally harassed by people the FBI or police were using to target him. He said he drove around the "cop shop" to show he meant business. Routh told investigators he had no intention to harm anyone. Routh told investigators he "blacked out" when he saw an officer draw a gun.

Investigators confiscated Routh’s cell phone. They say just two hours before the incident, he texted two people, “apparently I can’t get a job unless I loose Lillith ... I’m going to run a cop over I think.”

Priebe is recovering in a rehabilitation center in Colorado.

