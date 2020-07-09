Healthcare workers push for more plasma donations to fight COVID-19 as blood center sees shortages

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Local healthcare workers are pushing for more people who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate convalescent plasma to help in the fight against the virus. Cox is partnering with the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks to get the plasma they use to treat patients. Pathologist Dr. Anne Hayes said this is a treatment they’ve seen work to fight a disease that they still don’t know a lot about.

“It’s used to help treat moderately to severely ill COVID patients here in the hospital,” Hayes said.

Donating plasma is a similar process to donating blood. Chris Pilgrim with CBCO said it only takes about an hour and uses a smaller needle than when donating blood.

“People find that it’s a comfortable process,” Pilgrim said. “It’s actually a little less painful than a regular blood donation.”

To be eligible to donate convalescent plasma you need to have tested positive for the coronavirus, recovered from it and no longer show symptoms for two weeks. You can donate plasma once every 28 days.

“So this is something you can do over and over, over a period of months and you can watch the lives that you affect really start to mount up,” Pilgrim said.

He said the blood center is already seeing a major shortage of plasma donations as the demand continues to rise but the amount of donations isn’t meeting that demand.

“Hospitals are beginning to ramp up usage and they ramped up usage to a point now where we can’t keep up,” Pilgrim said.

Earlier today CBCO didn’t have any samples of convalescent plasma, which is why Pilgrim is urging people who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate. Any plasma donations CBCO does is used to treat someone within the community that has the virus.

