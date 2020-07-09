Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 p.m. CDT

RACIAL INJUSTICE-ST. LOUIS ASSAULT

Police: 2 St. Louis workers assaulted by protesters

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police are investigating after two city employees said they were attacked by people involved in a protest outside City Hall. A statement from Public Safety Director Jimmie Edwards says the incident happened about 3:15 a.m. Thursday. Police say two city employees were trying to tow illegally parked cars to make way for cleaning crews when protesters climbed onto the trucks. Edwards says one of the workers was struck twice in the face with an assault rifle, and the other was punched in the back of the head. The protesters want Mayor Lyda Krewson to resign.

Leader of drug distribution organization pleads guilty

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A man who was accused of leading a large drug distribution organization in St. Louis has pleaded guilty to federal charges. The guilty plea for 44-year-old Guy Goolsby of St. Louis was announced Thursday. Goolsby admitted to conspiring to distribute large quantities of cocaine, heroin and fentanyl. Thirteen others who were indicted along with Goolsby in May 2019 are awaiting trial. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in St. Louis says law enforcement seized more than $2 million of drug proceeds. Federal investigators say the ring brought drugs from Houston and Florida to St. Louis. Goolsby could face up to life in prison at sentencing in October.

3 people shot in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police are investigating after three people were shot at a popular downtown St. Louis outdoor attraction. The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Wednesday at Citygarden, near Market and Ninth streets. The victims were two women and a man. Details about their injuries have not been released, but police said that all of the victims were conscious and breathing when officers arrived. Police say at least 10 shots were fired. Citygarden is an urban sculpture park that covers two blocks along Market Street.

Police: More human remains near creek likely from same body

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say additional human remains found along a Kansas City creek are likely from the same body of remains discovered earlier in the week by a 10-year-old boy. The Kansas City Star reports that search crews found the additional human remains on Tuesday along Shoal Creek north of Pleasant Valley Road. That followed the initial discovery Sunday of remains by the boy in a nearby area of the creek. The remains have not been identified. Officer Doaa El-Ashkar, a police spokeswoman, said investigators believe the additional remains are from the same person, due to the “proximity and makeup of the remains.”

Kansas City police say woman hit, killed by semitrailer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police in Kansas City are investigating the death of a woman they say was standing on an interstate on-ramp when she was hit by a semitrailer. Police say the incident happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday, when officers were called to the Interstate 435 ramp from Front Street. The driver of the semi reported that he was on the ramp to get onto I-435 and had looked over his shoulder to check for traffic as he merged onto the interstate. The driver says when he looked forward again, a woman was in the roadway directly in front of the semi and he was unable to avoid hitting her. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Texas resumes executions after 5-month delay due to pandemic

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — A Texas inmate has been put to death for fatally shooting an 82-year-old man nearly three decades ago. That ends a five-month delay of executions in the nation’s busiest capital punishment state because of the coronavirus pandemic. Billy Joe Wardlow received a lethal injection Wednesday evening at the state penitentiary in Huntsville for the 1993 killing of Carl Cole at Cole’s East Texas home. The U.S. Supreme Court declined to stop the 45-year-old man’s execution. Wardlow was the first Texas inmate to be executed since Feb. 6. He was the second inmate in the U.S. to be put to death since the country began to reopen.

Federal government to combat violent crime in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The federal government is stepping up to stop violent crime in Kansas City, Missouri, with a program named after a 4-year-old boy who was killed when someone shot into his home. White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Wednesday that the new program, “Operation Legend.” It is named after 4-year-old LeGend Taliferro, who was fatally shot in his bed last month. Kansas City was reporting 99 homicides as of Wednesday. With nearly half a year left, that puts the city on track to far exceed last year’s total of 150.

AP Exclusive: 'Strike for Black Lives' to highlight racism

NEW YORK (AP) — A national coalition of labor unions, along with racial and social justice organizations, will stage a mass walkout this month to protest against systemic racism. Dubbed the “Strike for Black Lives,” tens of thousands of workers will walk off their jobs on July 20, according to details shared exclusively with The Associated Press. Workers across the economy, including fast food, ride-share services, nursing homes and airports, in more than 25 cities will strike to demand action from corporations and the government to dismantle white supremacy and to ensure the health, safety, and economic well-being of every worker, organizers said.