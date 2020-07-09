Advertisement

Leigh’s Lost and Found: Big expansion for cage-free cat rescue in the Ozarks

Eden Animal Haven now features catios and large community rooms
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, years of hard work have finally paid off for a one of a kind cat rescue in the Ozarks.

Eden Animal Haven

Eden animal Haven in Brighton is debuting it's new, updated shelter. It's dedicated solely to sheltering cats in a stress-free, cage-free environment.

Founder Leslie Sawyer showed us their set up, saying “this is one of our kitty condos and right now all of our condos are filled with awesome kittens for adoption.”

You won’t find cages at Eden Animal Haven. What you will find is cool outdoor catios and big community rooms.

“We believe in a cage free philosophy, that all of our cats are kept in rooms instead of cages. It gives them a better quality of life and it also gives our adoptive families an opportunity to go into the rooms and visit with the cats and get to know their overall personalities better.”

Leslie Sawyer and her husband Bill started the haven, humbly, 10 years ago in an old barn on donated land, with no running water or electricity.

“We did that for seven years while we saved money to build this building.”

Three years after groundbreaking, their dream vision is now actually a reality. It can house up to 80 cats and kittens at a time and this year alone, they’ve rescued 165 cats.

"I'm not going to lie to you, it's a lot of hard work and a lot of heartbreak."

But that heartbreak is balanced by knowing they’re giving these cats a second chance.

"Saving lives, knowing that if we hadn't stepped in that animal may not have had a chance."

Leslie and Bill credit the generosity of their donors and volunteers for helping them make this catopia happen.

“Sometimes I have to pinch myself because, oh my gosh, this is actually real. My dream is no longer just in my head, it’s reality.”

The shelter would like to add more furniture and cat toys to its catios and community rooms. If you’d like to donate, click on the included link to their website.

