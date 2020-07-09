Associated Press Missouri Daybook for Thursday, Jul. 09.

Thursday, Jul. 09 12:15 PM Missouri Public Service Commission meeting via WebEx

Thursday, Jul. 09 3:00 PM Missouri Governor Mike Parson provides updates on current events in Missouri

Location: Missouri State Capitol, 201 W Capitol Ave, Jefferson City, MO

Friday, Jul. 10 9:00 AM Missouri Gov. Parson's public schedule - Missouri Governor Mike Parson holds ceremonial bill singings for HB 2046 at One Metropolitan Square, 1300 211 N Broadway, St. Louis (9:00 AM CDT) and Union Station, 30 W Pershing Rd, Kansas City (11:35 AM CDT), and SB 600 at Springfield Police South Station, 2620 W Battlefield Rd, Springfield (1:50 PM CDT)

Friday, Jul. 10 Live Nation three-city drive-in concert series launches in Tennessee, Indianapolis and Missouri - 'Live from the Drive-In', Live Nation's first North American drive-in touring concert series launches with Brad Paisley at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in St. Louis, MO, Jon Pardi at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, and Yacht Rock Revue at Ruoff Music Center in Indianapolis. The live music experience allows attendees access to their own private tailgating zones next to their cars, with guests able to bring chairs, food and drinks to personalize their experience. Others performing headline sets at all three venues over the course of the weekend include El Monstero, Nelly, Darius Rucker and Jon Pardi

Saturday, Jul. 11 - Sunday, Jul. 12 Live Nation three-city drive-in concert series continues in Nashville, Indianapolis and Missouri - 'Live from the Drive-In', Live Nation's first North American drive-in touring concert series continues with El Monstero at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in St. Louis, MO, Brad Paisley at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, and Jon Pardi at Ruoff Music Center in Indianapolis. The live music experience concludes tomorrow with Nelly, Brad Paisley and Darius Rucker

