Missouri school districts can choose mix of online, in-school classes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri school districts will be allowed to have students attend every other day and learn remotely on alternating days, helping schools avoid funding penalties related to attendance.

According to KCUR-FM, the State Board of Education passed two emergency rules Tuesday establishing hybrid instructions models for districts that want them.

Under the new rules, students will need to physically be in school at least two days a week.

Education Commissioner Margie Vandeven said Missouri has allocated $10 million from the CARES Act to make up for COVID-19 learning losses, but it will be up to local communities to put the pressure on school boards to create rigorous, remote learning opportunities for students.

