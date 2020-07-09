MO Lottery
MO Lottery
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 1:03 PM CDT
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ These Missouri lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
17-28-29-30-34-41
(seventeen, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-four, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $4.3 million
Estimated jackpot: $83 million
1-2-1
(one, two, one)
3-6-9
(three, six, nine)
8-1-9-7
(eight, one, nine, seven)
6-3-2-8
(six, three, two, eight)
03-10-34-36-62, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 10
(three, ten, thirty-four, thirty-six, sixty-two; Powerball: five; Power Play: ten)
Estimated jackpot: $69 million
05-07-08-13-29
(five, seven, eight, thirteen, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $50,000