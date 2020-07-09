MO Lottery

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ These Missouri lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

17-28-29-30-34-41

(seventeen, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-four, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $4.3 million

Estimated jackpot: $83 million

1-2-1

(one, two, one)

3-6-9

(three, six, nine)

8-1-9-7

(eight, one, nine, seven)

6-3-2-8

(six, three, two, eight)

03-10-34-36-62, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 10

(three, ten, thirty-four, thirty-six, sixty-two; Powerball: five; Power Play: ten)

Estimated jackpot: $69 million

05-07-08-13-29

(five, seven, eight, thirteen, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $50,000