“NO SURPRISE”: Arkansas reports second highest daily number of COVID-19 cases Thursday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KY3) -

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson says recent spikes in cases in the state is no surprise.

The governor briefed the state on the recent spread of the coronavirus from Little Rock Thursday afternoon.

State health leaders reported an increase of 806 cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the total since the pandemic to 26,052. The state reported an additional four deaths. Hospitalizations rose by 36. Washington County reported an additional 78 cases. Benton County reported an additional 49 cases.

Governor Hutchinson orders schools to push back the start of classes to the week of August 24. He says his team is building a plan for schools in case there is a positive case in the classroom.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.