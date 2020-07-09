Part of Branson Landing Blvd. closed Friday morning

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Both northbound lanes of Branson Landing Boulevard from Long Street to the Bass Pro Shops will be closed Friday, July 10 between 6 a.m. through 10 a.m. Crews will work on flag pole and sign repairs.

Traffic delays are expected during the shutdown. Motorists are encouraged to use an alternate route if possible. Please be aware of signage, traffic cones, and work crews in the marked Work Zone.

For questions about the project, please contact the Branson Public Works Department at 417-337-8559.

