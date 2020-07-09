Advertisement

Possible Springfield mask requirement could come with fines

Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The City of Springfield appears headed toward mandating masks in public. A vote is scheduled for Monday.

The mask provision would require anyone over the age of 11 to wear a mask anywhere in Springfield where social distancing is not possible.That includes indoor or outdoor public and private spaces, and businesses.

“This virus is fueled by sick people interacting with healthy people. The spread will occur,” said Assistant Health Director Katie Towns.

Towns said the Springfield-Greene County Health department expected a rise in cases as the community started to return to the new normal of everyday life after stay-at-home orders. What it didn’t expect, though, was 35 new confirmed cases in a 24-hour period, which happened this week, pushing the number of confirmed cases to more than 400.

“That’s not a sustainable rate of increase for our department and our ability to contain and control a disease,” she said.

That’s why Towns and the health department want face coverings to be required in the city. Cora Scott, with the city of Springfield, said no one wants to have to mandate masks, but it might be necessary.

“Masking is effective. We’re not seeing the masking. We’re seeing our case rate increase. We’re seeing our hospitalizations increase, so therefore, we are where we are,” Scott said.

The ordinance was drafted and included in the City Council agenda Wednesday. The rule would not apply when you’re eating or drinking, playing a sport or in a swimming pool. You could also be exempt depending on health conditions, your age, and where you work.

“If you’re outside, exerting yourself and there may be difficulty breathing while wearing the mask, those would be the general themes of the exceptions,” Scott said. “If you’re under the age of 3, we don’t recommend the masking, but other than that, it’s a pretty widespread, it’s best to be wearing the mask.”

Not wearing a mask could cost someone $100 and businesses who won’t follow the rule could lose their license. Scott said the city would take complaints, and the police could become involved, but she hopes that would not be necessary.

“We hope people will just do the right thing and get us all through this," she said.

Towns said requiring masks could keep the coronavirus under control.

“We are trying to use every available tool to stay ahead of this disease and keep it from completely overwhelming our capability as well as our healthcare system’s capabilities as well,” Towns said. “So yes, the time is now.”

City council will hear public comment and will vote on the mask rule on Monday. If passed, it could go into effect next Wednesday, July 16.

Council members will also be voting on allocating $2 million to the health department to hire 37 more people to help with its COVID-19 response.

Click here to read the potential mask ordinance.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

City of Nixa, Mo. to require masks in city buildings

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The city of Nixa, Mo. is requiring anyone entering an indoor facility operated by the city of Nixa to wear a face covering effective Friday.

News

CDC gives recommendations on keeping pets safe from COVID-19

Updated: 37 minutes ago
The CDC said a small number of pets worldwide have contracted COVID-19. While the chances of your furry friends getting the virus is low there's some steps you can take to protect them.

News

Counties struggle to keep up with contact tracing

Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Pulaski County Health Department said if it wasn't for Fort Leonard Wood handling a lot of the actual contract tracing for COVID-19 cases, the nurses would never be able to keep up.

News

Protest planned against possible Springfield mask mandate

Updated: 1 hour ago
People plan to stand outside of City hall on Monday to protest against that mask mandate. Thursday afternoon the event page had more than 200 people who are interested in attending.

News

AMBER ALERT: Authorities search for non-custodial parent, 2 children out of McDonald County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The Missouri Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert for two kids reported missing from McDonald County.

Latest News

News

Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports 34 new cases; releases new community exposures

Updated: 1 hours ago
Health leaders report 34 new positive COVID-19 cases Thursday.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Saturday Storms then a Heat Wave

Updated: 1 hours ago
A complex of thunderstorms will dive through the Ozarks on Thursday morning.

News

Healthcare workers push for more plasma donations to fight COVID-19 as blood center sees shortages

Updated: 1 hours ago
Local healthcare workers are pushing for more people who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate convalescent plasma to help in the fight against the virus. Cox is partnering with the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks to get the plasma they use to treat patients. Pathologist Dr. Anne Hayes said this is a treatment they’ve seen work to fight a disease that they still don’t know a lot about.

Local

Southwest Missouri Congressman Billy Long investigating work on Taney County low-water crossing

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Southwest Missouri Congressman Billy Long is investigating why work done on a dangerous low-water crossing on Bull Creek in Taney County was not inspected sooner.

News

St. Louis considers surveillance planes in crime battle

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
St. Louis has spent millions on anti-crime efforts over the years, but with little success.

KY3

CORONAVIRUS: Missouri reports highest daily cases of COVID-19 yet; Arkansas reports second highest

Updated: 2 hours ago
Here's a breakdown of cases in both Arkansas, Missouri and the Ozarks.