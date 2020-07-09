Prosecutors charge Nevada, Mo. police officer with sex crimes while on the job

NEVADA, Mo. (KY3) -

The Vernon County, Mo. prosecutor filed charges against a police officer accusing him of sex crimes with an underage girl while on the job.

Brian Hansen, 47, is a police officer with the Nevada Police Department. Prosecutors charged him with second-degree sodomy.

Investigators say the incident started when a 16-year-old went on a ride in a patrol car with Hansen. Investigators say the two watched a pornographic video with the victim. They say the teenager performed sex acts with him while on the job.

Investigators say Hansen admitted he thought the girl was 17-years-old.

