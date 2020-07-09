Pulaski County, Mo. prosecutor files murder charges against 2 in July 4 shooting

ST. ROBERT, Mo. (KY3) -

Pulaski County Prosecutor Kevin Hillman filed murder charges against two in the death of a man on July 4.

Andrew Schablow, of Vienna, Mo. and Ray Gene Howard, of Dixon, Mo. face the charges in the death of Eugene Piatt.

Arrests warrants were issued for both men, they are now in the Pulaski County Jail.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.