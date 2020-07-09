Advertisement

Teams search for ‘Glee’ star Naya Rivera at California lake

In this Jan. 13, 2018, file photo, Naya Rivera participates in the "Step Up: High Water" panel during the YouTube Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif.
In this Jan. 13, 2018, file photo, Naya Rivera participates in the "Step Up: High Water" panel during the YouTube Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif.(Source: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
By ANDREW DALTON
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 3:03 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities were searching a Southern California lake Thursday for “Glee” star Naya Rivera a day after her 4-year-old son was found alone on a rented boat.

More than 80 people using helicopters, drones, and all-terrain vehicles, including divers, were involved in the search, the Ventura County Sheriff's Office said. The search began Wednesday and was suspended overnight, but resumed Thursday morning on Lake Piru, 55 miles (90 kilometers) northwest of Los Angeles in the Los Padres National Forest.

Rivera rented a pontoon boat at about 1 p.m. Wednesday, and planned to go swimming with the little boy in the reservoir's recreation area, authorities said. Another boater found her son on the north end of the lake asleep on the boat and wearing a life vest.

“We’re going on the belief that she did go in the water and we have not been able to locate her,” Sheriff’s Capt. Eric Buschow said at a news conference. “So this may well be a case of drowning.”

Rivera's identification was found on the boat and her vehicle was found in a parking area, authorities said. The boy was safe and healthy and with family members.

There have been occasional drownings through the years in the popular recreation area of the lake, technically a reservoir, which is about an hour's drive from downtown LA. It was shut down Thursday for the search.

Rivera’s 4-year-old son is from a marriage with actor Ryan Dorsey. The couple finalized their divorce in June 2018 after nearly four years of marriage.

She called the boy, her only child, “my greatest success, and I will never do any better than him” in her 2016 memoir “Sorry Not Sorry.”

The most recent tweet on Rivera’s account, from Tuesday, read “just the two of us” along with a photo of her and her son.

Singer Demi Lovato, who played a Rivera love interest in a guest stint on the show, posted an Instagram story that showed a candle with the text, “Please pray for @nayarivera to be found safe and sound.”

Rivera was engaged to rapper Big Sean in 2013, but their relationship ended a year later. The pair met on Twitter and collaborated musically, with the rapper appearing on Rivera’s debut single “Sorry.” She married Dorsey a few months later.

Rivera played Santana Lopez, a singing cheerleader in the musical-comedy “Glee” that aired on Fox from 2009 until 2015. She appeared in 113 episodes of the series and dated co-star Mark Salling, who killed himself in 2018 at age 35 after pleading guilty to child pornography charges.

Cory Monteith, one of the show's leads, died at 31 in 2013 from a toxic mix of alcohol and heroin.

___

This story has been corrected to show the name of the agency is the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

___

Follow AP Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton on Twitter: https://twitter.com/andyjamesdalton.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

City of Nixa, Mo. to require masks in city buildings

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The city of Nixa, Mo. is requiring anyone entering an indoor facility operated by the city of Nixa to wear a face covering effective Friday.

News

CDC gives recommendations on keeping pets safe from COVID-19

Updated: 38 minutes ago
The CDC said a small number of pets worldwide have contracted COVID-19. While the chances of your furry friends getting the virus is low there's some steps you can take to protect them.

News

Counties struggle to keep up with contact tracing

Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Pulaski County Health Department said if it wasn't for Fort Leonard Wood handling a lot of the actual contract tracing for COVID-19 cases, the nurses would never be able to keep up.

National

Police: Black man’s hanging death in California was suicide

Updated: 1 hour ago
A police investigation confirmed suicide was the cause of death of a Black man found hanging from a tree in a Southern California city park last month, authorities said Thursday.

News

Protest planned against possible Springfield mask mandate

Updated: 1 hour ago
People plan to stand outside of City hall on Monday to protest against that mask mandate. Thursday afternoon the event page had more than 200 people who are interested in attending.

Latest News

News

AMBER ALERT: Authorities search for non-custodial parent, 2 children out of McDonald County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The Missouri Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert for two kids reported missing from McDonald County.

News

Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports 34 new cases; releases new community exposures

Updated: 1 hours ago
Health leaders report 34 new positive COVID-19 cases Thursday.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Saturday Storms then a Heat Wave

Updated: 1 hours ago
A complex of thunderstorms will dive through the Ozarks on Thursday morning.

News

Healthcare workers push for more plasma donations to fight COVID-19 as blood center sees shortages

Updated: 1 hours ago
Local healthcare workers are pushing for more people who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate convalescent plasma to help in the fight against the virus. Cox is partnering with the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks to get the plasma they use to treat patients. Pathologist Dr. Anne Hayes said this is a treatment they’ve seen work to fight a disease that they still don’t know a lot about.

National

Tropical Storm Fay forms off coast of North Carolina

Updated: 1 hours ago
Tropical Storm Fay has formed off the coast of North Carolina and is expected to bring heavy rain and gusty winds to parts of the mid-Atlantic coast and southern New England.

Local

Southwest Missouri Congressman Billy Long investigating work on Taney County low-water crossing

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Southwest Missouri Congressman Billy Long is investigating why work done on a dangerous low-water crossing on Bull Creek in Taney County was not inspected sooner.