Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports 34 new cases; releases new community exposures

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is notifying the public of potential community exposures from two COVID-19 positive individuals.

Health leaders report 34 new positive COVID-19 cases Thursday. Prior to being diagnosed, new cases went to the following locations:

Thursday, June 25: Visited Walmart Supercenter at 1923 E Kearney from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, not masked)

Thursday, June 25: Visited Walgreens at 1155 E St. Louis St around 7 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, not masked)

Thursday, June 25: Visited Inner Circle Vodka Bar at 319 W Walnut St from 8:30 p.m. to 12 a.m. (infectious and symptomatic, not masked)

Tuesday, June 30: Visited PetsWay at 1517 W Battlefield Rd around 3 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

Wednesday, July 1: Visited Starbucks at 433 W Sunshine St around 12 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, not masked)

Thursday, July 2: Visited Walmart Supercenter at 1923 E Kearney from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, masked)

Anyone who was at these locations on these dates is at low-risk for contracting COVID-19, but should monitor for symptoms. There is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop.

COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. It spreads between people who are in close contact with one another.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

If symptoms do develop, seek medical attention.

If you are sick, you can use virtual care options to seek medical treatment without exposing others to illness. Links are available at health.springfieldmo.gov/coronavirus.

